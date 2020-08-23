Honda Shine BS6 price increased: Hero Super Splendor rival costlier by this much

The price hike on the Honda Shine BS6 is applicable from this month and hence those who have booked the bike now might have to pay the increased cost.

The Honda Shine was launched in its BS6 form in February this year. While Honda was busy increasing prices of the other models in its line-up, the Shine prices have vastly stayed the same. The price at launch was Rs 67,857 for the front drum and Rs 73,512 for the disc, ex-showroom. Now, the new prices have gone up by Rs 532. The front drum unit costs Rs 68,812 while the disc variant is priced at Rs 73,512. There are no changes in the motorcycle than what was there before the price increase. We believe this increase in the price will be due to the unavailability of auto components due to the pandemic. The price hike is applicable from this month and hence those who have booked the bike now might have to pay the increased cost. The Honda Shine is one of the highest selling bikes in its class.

Speaking of class, this segment includes the Hero Super Splendor, Hero Glamour, Honda SP125 and the Bajaj Pulsar 125. Only the Super Splendor and Shine are the actual commuters because the others are perceived as premium counterparts. The Honda Shine has a single-cylinder, air-cooled, 125cc HET motor that produces 10.59hp of power and 11Nm. A 5-speed gearbox has been paired with this engine. Honda claims that the mileage has gone up in the BS6 version by 14 per cent. Due to the addition of a fuel injection system, the throttle response too has improved and is now more precise.

Ground clearance of the bike is 162mm whereas the kerb weight is 114-115kg. Seat height of the Shine BS6 is 791mm whereas the fuel tank capacity is 10.5-litres. The optional front disc brake is a 240mm unit whereas Honda offers 130mm drum brakes as standard. The front suspension is telescopic while the rear ones are dual hydraulic type units.

