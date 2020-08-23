Honda Shine BS6 price increased: Hero Super Splendor rival costlier by this much

The price hike on the Honda Shine BS6 is applicable from this month and hence those who have booked the bike now might have to pay the increased cost.

By:Published: August 23, 2020 1:42 PM

The Honda Shine was launched in its BS6 form in February this year. While Honda was busy increasing prices of the other models in its line-up, the Shine prices have vastly stayed the same. The price at launch was Rs 67,857 for the front drum and Rs 73,512 for the disc, ex-showroom. Now, the new prices have gone up by Rs 532. The front drum unit costs Rs 68,812 while the disc variant is priced at Rs 73,512. There are no changes in the motorcycle than what was there before the price increase. We believe this increase in the price will be due to the unavailability of auto components due to the pandemic. The price hike is applicable from this month and hence those who have booked the bike now might have to pay the increased cost. The Honda Shine is one of the highest selling bikes in its class.

Speaking of class, this segment includes the Hero Super Splendor, Hero Glamour, Honda SP125 and the Bajaj Pulsar 125. Only the Super Splendor and Shine are the actual commuters because the others are perceived as premium counterparts. The Honda Shine has a single-cylinder, air-cooled, 125cc HET motor that produces 10.59hp of power and 11Nm. A 5-speed gearbox has been paired with this engine. Honda claims that the mileage has gone up in the BS6 version by 14 per cent. Due to the addition of a fuel injection system, the throttle response too has improved and is now more precise.

Ground clearance of the bike is 162mm whereas the kerb weight is 114-115kg. Seat height of the Shine BS6 is 791mm whereas the fuel tank capacity is 10.5-litres. The optional front disc brake is a 240mm unit whereas Honda offers 130mm drum brakes as standard. The front suspension is telescopic while the rear ones are dual hydraulic type units.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2020 MotoGP: Espargaro takes pole, Honda Idemitsu's Nakagami claims first front row

2020 MotoGP: Espargaro takes pole, Honda Idemitsu's Nakagami claims first front row

Hero HF Deluxe price increased: Costlier by this much

Hero HF Deluxe price increased: Costlier by this much

Watch video! Honda CB Hornet 200R teaser confirms these interesting features: India launch on 27th August

Watch video! Honda CB Hornet 200R teaser confirms these interesting features: India launch on 27th August

Kia Sonet registers 6,523 bookings in one day: To launch in September

Kia Sonet registers 6,523 bookings in one day: To launch in September

Now book a Royal Enfield through mobile app: Stepwise process, benefits listed!

Now book a Royal Enfield through mobile app: Stepwise process, benefits listed!

First-ever electric Rolls-Royce is here: 1961 Phantom V with over 480 km range

First-ever electric Rolls-Royce is here: 1961 Phantom V with over 480 km range

BS6 Hero Pleasure+ scooter gets costlier again: Check new variant-wise prices

BS6 Hero Pleasure+ scooter gets costlier again: Check new variant-wise prices

Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman BS4 recalled in India to fix faulty engine component

Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman BS4 recalled in India to fix faulty engine component

Honda to launch this 200cc bike on 27th August: Expected price, features, specs

Honda to launch this 200cc bike on 27th August: Expected price, features, specs

For just Rs 200, get CEAT roadside assistance including puncture repair, sanitisation and more

For just Rs 200, get CEAT roadside assistance including puncture repair, sanitisation and more

Toyota Urban Cruiser bookings to open on 22nd August

Toyota Urban Cruiser bookings to open on 22nd August

Skoda SuperCare package: Extended warranty of up to 6 years for existing customers as well

Skoda SuperCare package: Extended warranty of up to 6 years for existing customers as well

Volvo, Delhivery to bring tractor-trailer solution for faster deliveries: Benefits listed!

Volvo, Delhivery to bring tractor-trailer solution for faster deliveries: Benefits listed!

Harley-Davidson Bronx streetfighter 2021 launch possibly cancelled

Harley-Davidson Bronx streetfighter 2021 launch possibly cancelled

Kia Sonet bookings open: Token amount, expected price and how to book!

Kia Sonet bookings open: Token amount, expected price and how to book!

India-bound Benelli TRK 800 ADV spotted testing: Here's what to expect!

India-bound Benelli TRK 800 ADV spotted testing: Here's what to expect!

Lamborghini, Xiaomi team up for Huracan-styled go-kart that even sounds like a Lambo

Lamborghini, Xiaomi team up for Huracan-styled go-kart that even sounds like a Lambo

Renault Duster Turbo Petrol variants explained: Engine specs, price, features listed

Renault Duster Turbo Petrol variants explained: Engine specs, price, features listed

2019/20 Formula E: Mahindra Racing sign Alexander Sims replacing Jerome D’Ambrosio

2019/20 Formula E: Mahindra Racing sign Alexander Sims replacing Jerome D’Ambrosio

BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Shadow Edition launched: What's new and for what price

BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Shadow Edition launched: What's new and for what price