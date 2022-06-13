Honda 2W inaugurates Dreamers Cafe for customers in Manesar

Honda Two-wheelers India has inaugurated its new Dreamers Cafe for customers in Manesar, Haryana. It will serve as a pit stop for highway riders and will represent brand Honda’s legacy.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Private Limited has inaugurated its newly established Dreamers Cafe. It is situated at Honda’s Global Resource Factory in Manesar, Haryana. The company recently organised an exclusive customer experience during the Homecoming Fest and welcomed the patrons to its gate opening ceremony of the Dreamers Cafe.

Honda says that its Dreamers Cafe offers a storied history of this Japanese two-wheeler maker’s illustrious past in the world of racing and an exciting glimpse into the brand Honda’s remarkable legacy. Located at Honda’s Global Resource Factory in Manesar, the Dreamers Cafe will serve as a pitstop for riders after a long highway cruise.

This cafe for riders features a champions walkway to pay homage to Honda’s Moto GP Champions, a Repsol race guiding strip, a Moto GP wall representing cut-outs of all 21 iconic tracks, and more. In addition, RC213V’s iconic engine and the CBR1000RR-R in its Matte Pearl Morion Black avatar have been installed to make their presence felt right after the entrance.

Commenting on the announcement, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO – Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “We are delighted to welcome our customers today here at Dreamers Café who have come after completing their weekend ride. The newly established Dreamers Café is a truly unique concept to be introduced at any of Honda’s manufacturing facilities.”

He further added, “The idea is to inspire our riding community to join each other on a single platform and share their passion for riding. Calling out the rider within each one of us, Dreamers Café offers a glimpse inside Honda’s racing DNA, our evolution since early days and iconic landmarks that Honda has achieved over decades.”

