Hero Super Splendor XTEC vs Honda Shine, SP 125: Price, specs, features compared 

Hero Super Splendor XTEC vs Honda Shine, Honda SP 125 – Which 125 cc motorcycle is best for the masses?

Hero MotoCorp has launched a new feature-rich variant of the Super Splendor called the Super Splendor XTEC at a starting price of Rs 83,368, ex-showroom Delhi. The Super Splendor XTEC gets an all-LED headlamp, a digital instrument cluster among other features. In the extremely competitive 125cc segment, it rivals the Honda Shine and the Honda SP 125. Let us take a closer look at how they compete with each other.

Hero Super Splendor XTEC vs Honda Shine, Honda SP 125: Price

Hero Super Splendor Xtec Honda Shine Honda SP 125 Price Rs. 83,368 – Rs. 87,268 Rs. 78,000- Rs. 85,000 Rs. 83, 096

Hero Super Splendor XTEC vs Honda Shine, Honda SP 125: Engine and power

Hero Super Splendor Xtec is priced from Rs. 83,368, ex-showroom.

The new Hero Super Splendor XTEC is offered in two variants – the front drum brake version is priced at Rs 83,368 while the front disc brake variant costs Rs 87,268, ex-showroom Delhi. The standard version of the Super Splendor is priced between Rs 79,118 to Rs 83,248, ex-showroom Delhi. The motorcycle is powered by a 124.7cc, single-cylinder engine that churns out 10.7 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 10.6 Nm of peak torque

The Honda Shine draws power from a 123.94cc BS6 engine and produces peak power of 10.59 bhp and a torque of 11 Nm. With both front and rear drum brakes, Honda Shine comes up with a combined braking system of both wheels, weighs 114 kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 10.5 liters.

The Honda SP 125 is powered by a BS6-compliant 125cc unit that produces 10.5bhp of max power and 10.3Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox. According to Honda, the motorcycle has an ACG starter for smoother engine cranking.

Hero Super Splendor XTEC vs Honda Shine, Honda SP 125: Features

In terms of features the Hero Super Splendor XTEC gets an all-LED headlamp, a USB charging point along with a new digital instrument cluster that indicates fuel, real-time mileage and even gets Bluetooth connectivity.

The Honda Shine gets conventional suspension with preload adjustment for the rear and rides on 18-inch wheels. The bike is offered with both, a front disc brake and a drum brake variant. Claims a mileage of 65kmpl.

Honda SP 125 gets an LED headlamp and tail lamp. It also features a fully-digital instrument console with an eco indicator, real-time fuel efficiency, gear position indicator and a service reminder. It also gets an engine kill switch.