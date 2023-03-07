scorecardresearch

Hero Super Splendor XTEC vs Honda Shine, SP 125: Price, specs, features compared 

Hero Super Splendor XTEC vs Honda Shine, Honda SP 125 – Which 125 cc motorcycle is best for the masses?

Written by Arushi Rawat
Hero Super Splendor XTEC vs Honda Shine, SP 125: Price, specs, features compared 
Hero Super Splendor XTEC vs Honda CB Shine, Honda SP 125 – All details compared.

Hero MotoCorp has launched a new feature-rich variant of the Super Splendor called the Super Splendor XTEC at a starting price of Rs 83,368, ex-showroom Delhi. The Super Splendor XTEC gets an all-LED headlamp, a digital instrument cluster among other features. In the extremely competitive 125cc segment, it rivals the Honda Shine and the Honda SP 125. Let us take a closer look at how they compete with each other.  

Hero Super Splendor XTEC vs Honda Shine, Honda SP 125: Price

Hero Super Splendor XtecHonda ShineHonda SP 125
PriceRs. 83,368 – Rs. 87,268Rs. 78,000- Rs. 85,000Rs. 83, 096

Hero Super Splendor XTEC vs Honda Shine, Honda SP 125: Engine and power

Hero Super Splendor Xtec is priced from Rs. 83,368, ex-showroom.

The new Hero Super Splendor XTEC is offered in two variants – the front drum brake version is priced at Rs 83,368 while the front disc brake variant costs Rs 87,268, ex-showroom Delhi. The standard version of the Super Splendor is priced between Rs 79,118 to Rs 83,248, ex-showroom Delhi. The motorcycle is powered by a 124.7cc, single-cylinder engine that churns out 10.7 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 10.6 Nm of peak torque

Also Read

The Honda Shine draws power from a 123.94cc BS6 engine and produces peak power of 10.59 bhp and a torque of 11 Nm. With both front and rear drum brakes, Honda Shine comes up with a combined braking system of both wheels, weighs 114 kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 10.5 liters. 

The Honda SP 125 is powered by a BS6-compliant 125cc unit that produces 10.5bhp of max power and 10.3Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox. According to Honda, the motorcycle has an ACG starter for smoother engine cranking.

Hero Super Splendor XTEC vs Honda Shine, Honda SP 125: Features 

The Honda Shine draws power from a 123.94cc BS6 engine and produces a peak power of 10.59 bhp.

In terms of features the Hero Super Splendor XTEC gets an all-LED headlamp, a USB charging point along with a new digital instrument cluster that indicates fuel, real-time mileage and even gets Bluetooth connectivity.

The Honda Shine gets conventional suspension with preload adjustment for the rear and rides on 18-inch wheels. The bike is offered with both, a front disc brake and a drum brake variant. Claims a mileage of 65kmpl.

Honda SP 125 gets an LED headlamp and tail lamp. It also features a fully-digital instrument console with an eco indicator, real-time fuel efficiency, gear position indicator and a service reminder. It also gets an engine kill switch. 

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 07-03-2023 at 13:34 IST