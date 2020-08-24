Hero Splendor+ BS6 price hiked by this much: India’s best-selling bike gets costlier again!

For the Hero Splendor+ BS6, the latest said price revision is clearly not a substantial one and hence, should not affect the buying decision of the customers. Here is how much more you need to pay now!

By:Published: August 24, 2020 1:40 PM

India’s best selling motorcycle – Hero Splendor+ BS6 price in India has hiked again! This time around, after the latest price revision, the bike can now be yours for a starting price of Rs 60,500. The said price is for the base kick start variant. The bike is available for in a total of three variants with self-start and self start i3s variants costing Rs 62,800 and Rs 64,010. Prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi. The latest price hike has nothing to do with any changes to the motorcycle. This is not the first time that the Hero Splendor+ BS6 has received a price revision. Previously, in May, the bike got expensive by Rs 750. This time around, the company has marginally hiked the prices of all three variants by Rs 150. The said price revision is clearly not a substantial one and hence, should not affect the buying decision of the customers.

Hero Splendor+ BS6 draws power from a 97.2cc, air-cooled engine mated to a four-speed transmission system. The engine is now fuel injected and churns out respective power and torque outputs of 8 hp and 8.05 Nm. The engine on the motorcycle now cuts off if the bike tips over when running or is involved in a crash. Hero MotoCorp claims that the Splendor+ has the best-in-class rear brake which is a 130mm drum unit. The brake set up is further linked to IBS (Integrated Braking System) for added safety.

The legacy of the Hero Splendor dates over two decades back and the bike even today remains as India’s best selling motorcycle with 1,80,266 units sold in the month of June 2020. The Splendor is primarily a hit in the rural markets, all thanks to its sturdy body along with a high level of durability and of course, a decent fuel efficiency. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! Also, subscribe to our official YouTube channel.

