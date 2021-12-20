Hero Electric Optima HX scooter with cruise control launched at Rs 55,580

The updated Hero Electric Optima HX has been launched in India with cruise control. The price of this new electric scooter starts at Rs 55,580, ex-showroom, post revised FAME II subsidy.

Hero Electric, one of India’s largest electric two-wheeler manufacturers, has today launched an updated version of its Optima HX city-speed electric scooter. The new Hero Electric Optima HX scooter has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 55,580, ex-showroom, post revised FAME II subsidy. This electric scooter is offered in two variants and its biggest highlight is that it now gets cruise control too.

The new Hero Electric Optima HX scooter gets cruise control along with an updated instrument cluster that displays if the said feature is engaged or not. Now, if you want to engage the cruise control, all you need to do is just push a button, and once activated, it will be displayed on the instrument cluster. To disengage the cruise control, the rider will have to just twist the throttle or apply the brakes.

Commenting on the launch, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said, Our R&D has been constantly working on practical and uncomplicated innovations to offer value-added features on the Hero bikes to make the ride easy and enjoyable. Some of these features like Cruise Control become an integral part of the bike while some others like Bluetooth, GPS connectivity are left to the choice of the customer.”



He further added, “These are small steps in our journey to create connected bikes that are safe, convenient, and also a pleasure to ride.” The Hero Electric Optima HX features a 1.2 kW electric motor, has a top speed of 42 kmph, and offers a range of 82 km/charge. It is available in two variants: single-battery version & dual-battery version that are priced at Rs 55,580 & Rs 65,640, ex-showroom respectively, post revised FAME II subsidy.

