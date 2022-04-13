Fourth Edition of TVS AOG South Chapter Ride concludes in Mangalore

TVS recently celebrated one lakh members in the Apache Owners Group (AOG). The company now organized the fourth edition of the TVS AOG South Chapter Ride in Mangalore, Karnataka.

TVS Apache, the premium sports motorcycle series from TVS Motor Company, has concluded the fourth edition of the TVS AOG South Chapter ride. This three-day event took place between April 8 and April 10, 2022, in the picturesque city of Mangalore, Karnataka. The two-wheeler maker recently also celebrated the milestone of one lakh members in the Apache Owners Group (AOG).

For the uninitiated, Apache Owners Group is a community of passionate Apache riders who share a common platform to explore and spread their enthusiasm for motorcycling. After four years and over a thousand rides, AOG is now present in 65 cities across India with more than one lakh members. To celebrate the 100K milestone, the first-ever TVS AOG North Chapter ride was organized in Mandawa (Rajasthan) last month.

Now, the fourth edition of the TVS AOG South Chapter Ride was organized last weekend in Mangalore. It witnessed a gathering of over 120 riders, showcasing a fine example of riding brotherhood and a loyal riding community. The twisties of the Western Ghats and a scenic ride by the vast Arabian sea must have turned out to be a rejoicing experience for the riders who rode down from across the length and breadth of the country to reach the Gateway of Karnataka.

Watch Video | 2021 TVS Apache RR310 Track Ride Review:

The first day of the recent TVS AOG South Chapter ride saw the riders taking part in motorsport activities. Day two began with a group ride to the scenic Maravanthe beach. The riders took on the coastal roads running parallel to the Arabian sea, mesmerizing the lovely views on the way. This was followed by an adventure-filled afternoon for riders as they experienced some electrifying water sports activities, followed by an interactive session with TVS Motor Company’s experts and officials.

