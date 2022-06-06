BMW G 310 RR officially teased: India launch on 15th July

BMW Motorrad India will launch its most affordable fully-faired motorcycle on July 15, 2022. The all-new BMW G 310 RR will be based on the TVS Apache RR 310.

BMW Motorrad India is gearing up to launch its most affordable fully-faired motorcycle in the country. This German two-wheeler maker’s new sports motorcycle will be based on the TVS Apache RR 310 and it is likely to be called the BMW G 310 RR. The all-new BMW G 310 RR will be launched in India on July 15, 2022.

Ahead of the official debut, BMW Motorrad India has teased the motorcycle on its social media handles and its taillamp is reminiscent of the TVS Apache RR 310. For the uninitiated, BMW Motorrad formed an alliance with TVS Motor Company back in 2013. The TVS Apache RR 310 and the BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS were the first products to be co-developed under this alliance.

Now, talking about BMW’s upcoming fully-faired motorcycle, it is expected to share design and features with the Apache RR 310. This Beamer will feature bi-LED projector headlamps, a tall visor, chunky fairing and a sharp tail section. BMW might also offer it in its signature Motorrad colours to make it look more appealing. Moreover, it will be a feature-rich sports motorcycle.

Powering the BMW G 310 RR will be a 313cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 33.5 bhp at 9,500 RPM and 28 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 RPM. The engine will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox and it is likely to get riding modes, ride-by-wire throttle, and an assist & slipper clutch too. The BMW G 310 RR is expected to be priced around Rs 3 lakh, ex-showroom.

