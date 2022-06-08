2023 Suzuki Hayabusa makes global debut: Gets new colour schemes

The new 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa has been unveiled globally and it gets some new colour schemes. In India, the mighty Hayabusa is currently priced at Rs 16.41 lakh, ex-showroom.

Suzuki has unveiled the updated Hayabusa in the global markets. The new 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa gets new colour schemes for the US market. However, the same updates are expected to be carried to the India-spec model too in the coming months. The current third-generation Suzuki Hayabusa was launched in India in April 2021 and it has been a runaway hit.

For 2023, the international-spec Suzuki Hayabusa is offered in three new dual-tone colour shades. They are – Pearl Vigour Blue with Pearl Brilliant White, Metallic Matte Black with Glass Sparkle Black, and Metallic Thunder Grey with Candy Daring Red. Apart from the introduction of these new colour schemes, the mighty Busa remains the same as before.

In India too, the Suzuki Hayabusa is currently offered in three colours. They are – Glass Sparkle Black with Candy Burnt Gold, Metallic Matte Sword Silver with Candy Daring Red and Pearl Brilliant White with Metallic Matte Stellar Blue. The new colour options are likely to make their way to our shores in the near future.

Powering this Peregrine Falcon is a Euro-5 compliant 1340cc, inline-four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 187 bhp and 150 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and it gets a six-axis IMU, traction control, cornering ABS, three power modes, cruise control, etc. The Suzuki Hayabusa is currently priced in India at Rs 16.41 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

