2022 KTM RC 125, RC 200 launched in India: Priced from Rs 1.82 lakh

KTM India has launched the new-generation 2022 KTM RC 125 and the RC 200 in the country. The price of the new KTM RC 125 is Rs 1.82 lakh while the RC 200 has been priced at Rs 2.08 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

KTM has finally launched the much-awaited new-generation 2022 KTM RC 125 and the new RC 200 in the Indian market. The new second-gen KTM RC series motorcycles get a completely fresh design, revised mechanicals, and a host of new features. What’s further interesting is that the new RC 200 has been priced the same as the outgoing model while the RC 125 charges a premium of just Rs 2,000 over the old version. The new-gen 2022 KTM RC 125 has been launched in India at Rs 1.82 lakh while the RC 200 has been priced at Rs 2.08 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The bookings for these motorcycles are now officially open and they will start reaching the KTM showrooms soon.

Now, talking about the changes, the first and the major change is the design of these motorcycles. The second-gen RC series gets a new design for the headlamp along with a new windscreen and an integrated front position lamp with front blinkers. Now, while the RC 125 gets a halogen headlamp, the RC 200 gets an all-LED unit for the Indian market, unlike the international version that gets a halogen bulb. These motorcycles also get new fairing, adjustable handlebars, a large 13.7-litre fuel tank, split pillion grab rails, and a sharp rear-end design with a LED taillamp.

The second-generation KTM RC 125 and the RC 200 are based on an all-new stiffer and lighter split-steel trellis frame. For suspension duties, these motorcycles get USD forks at the front and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. The braking duties are performed by a new lighter 320 mm disc brake at the front and they get a 230 mm disc brake at the rear with KTM’s Supermoto ABS. They also get lighter, high-strength wheels along with a new LCD instrument cluster that shows a ton of information. These motorcycles get the same engine as before but with some added bits.

The new KTM RC 125 is powered by a 124.7cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 14.5 PS of power at 9250 RPM and 12 Nm of torque at 8000 RPM. The RC 200 gets a 199.5cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor develops 25 PS of maximum power at 10000 RPM and 19.5 Nm of peak torque at 8000 RPM. The engine of both these motorcycles comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The second-gen KTM RC 125 and the RC 200 gets a new larger airbox and a new curved radiator that ensures superior cooling for the engine.

Speaking on the occasion, Sumeet Narang – President, Pro-Biking Business unit at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said – “The KTM RCs are race-bred machines with its technology & form inspired from the MotoGP racer– KTM RC 16. The fully-faired motorcycles have a strong and growing contribution to the KTM portfolio. Also, the enthusiasts of SuperSport motorcycles in India prefer aggressive sharp looks coupled with exciting features. With a slew of upgrades, the new generation of the KTM RC 200 looks set to extend its lead in the premium performance motorcycle segment, bringing real racetrack-inspired DNA to the streets.”

He further added, “While the KTM RC range Gen-2 will be available in global markets by 2022, the KTM RC 200 Gen-2 will be available for the Indian motorcycle enthusiasts from October 2021. The KTM RC 125 Gen-2 will be available from November 2021. We are celebrating 10 years of KTM’s presence in the Indian market this year, and we are excited to announce the all-new KTM RC 200 and KTM RC 125 at a special introductory price of Rs. 2.09 lacs (Ex-SR, Delhi) and Rs. 1.82 Lacs (Ex-SR, Delhi) respectively to mark the occasion.”

