2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 officially teased: India launch soon

The new 2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 has been officially teased ahead of its imminent India launch. Upon launch, it will rival the likes of the Triumph Tiger Sport 660, Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT, etc.

Kawasaki is gearing up to launch the updated Versys 650 in the Indian market. The new 2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 has been officially teased on the company’s social media handles ahead of its imminent India launch. This middle-weight sports tourer will get cosmetic updates, new features, and even some electronic aids.

In terms of design, the new Kawasaki Versys 650 will get a sharper fairing that will be identical to its larger sibling, Versys 1000. Moreover, the motorcycle will feature new twin LED headlamps instead of the halogen units on the current model. It will also get updated body graphics, new colour schemes, a four-step adjustable windscreen, and more.

Powering this middle-weight sports tourer will be a 649cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke engine that churns out 65 bhp at 8,500 RPM and 61 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 RPM. The engine will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. It will also feature ‘Kawasaki Traction Control’ (KTRC), a two-level traction control system.

Talking about features, the motorcycle will get a new TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity. For suspension duties, it will get USD front forks and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. The braking duties will be handled by disc brakes at either end and it will get dual-channel ABS. Upon launch, the new Kawasaki Versys 650 will rival the likes of the Triumph Tiger Sport 660, Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT, etc.

