US, Israel relations hit rock bottom: In parting shot, John Kerry says Jewish state is ruled by ‘most right-wing government’

John Kerry’s anti-Israel claim on Wednesday divided the US lawmakers and raised eyebrows in both Israel and the incoming Donald Trump administration in the US (Reuters)

The US-Isreal relationship has hit rock botton following US Secretary of State John Kerry’s claim that Israel is ruled by the “the most right-wing” government in its history which believes only in one state solution.

Kerry’s claim on Wednesday has divided the US lawmakers and raised eyebrows in both Israel and the incoming Donald Trump administration in the US. In an hour-long speech on Wednesday, Kerry said the US supports the two-state solution to Israel-Palestine conflict and believes it is the only way to achieve a lasting peace in the reason.

The outgoing Barack Obama administration’s parting shot, however, invited angry reactions not just from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu but also from Trump, who asked Israel to “stay strong” till he takes over the Presidency from Obama on January 20.

Watch John Kerry’s address



“We cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect. They used to have a great friend in the US, but not anymore. The beginning of the end was the horrible Iran deal, and now this (UN)! Stay strong Israel, January 20th is fast approaching!” Trump tweeted.

We cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect. They used to have a great friend in the U.S., but……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2016

not anymore. The beginning of the end was the horrible Iran deal, and now this (U.N.)! Stay strong Israel, January 20th is fast approaching! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2016

“This is an issue which all of you know I have worked on intensively during my time as Secretary of State, for one simple reason, because the two-state solution is the only way to achieve a just and lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians. It is the only way to ensure Israel’s future as a Jewish and democratic state, living in peace and security with its neighbours,” Kerry said in the speech.

“It is the only way to ensure a future of freedom and dignity for the Palestinian people, and it is an important way of advancing US interests in the region,” he added. Last week, the US had abstained from an anti-Israel UN Security Council resolution. Kerry said the US abstention helped preserve the two-state solution. “If the choice is one state, Israel can either be Jewish or democratic, it cannot be both, and it won’t ever really be at peace,” Kerry said.

In his speech, Kerry attacked Israel for settlement-building, accusing Netanyahu of dragging Israel away from democracy. He defended Obama administration’s move to abstain, instead of vetoing, the UN vote, which set off the worst-ever diplomatic spat between the US and its closest ally in West Asia.

Watch Netanyahu responds to Kerry’s address



However, questions have been raised over the timing of the airing such views against Israel by the Obama administration, that would expire on January 30.

Angered with Kerry’s speech, Netanyahu announced on TV that he was done with the Obama administration and ready to deal with Trump. The Israeli leader faulted Kerry for obsessing over settlements while paying mere “lip service” to Palestinian attacks and incitement of violence.

“Israelis do not need to be lectured about the importance of peace by foreign leaders,” AP quoted Netanyahu as saying.

