G20 Summit: Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin meet stretches over 2 hours, sparks speculation; here are 5 points on agenda

US President Donald Trump, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands during the G20 summit in Hamburg Germany. (AP/PTI)

On the sideline of G20 Summit in Hamburg in Germany, that is being attended by a large number of dignitaries from across the world, US President Donald Trump met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday. Both the leaders have been under increasing scrutiny over their role in the US elections that brought Trump to power in the US in which widespread hacking has been hinted at that ultimately helped the American businessman. Ahead of the meeting, Trump voiced optimism as talking to media he said that there were very positive things in store for both United States and Russia. Though the leader did not clearly mention the issues to be discussed in the much speculated about meeting, he said that he is looking forward to a lot of very positive things happening for Russia, for the US and for everybody concerned, reported news agency PTI. Ultimately, the leaders had a very lengthy conversation, which was lasted around two hours, more than the scheduled half an hour meeting. This in itself caused elicited a lot of reactions on the social network as well as in the media. Putin thereafter called the meet a positive sign in itself and hoped it would “yield results.” Talking to media, the Russian President said that phone conversations are never enough and personal meetings are needed to have a positive outcome in bilaterals and to resolve most international policy issues, said the PTI report.

Take a look at the issues discussed in the historic first meeting of the two leaders that have been officially revealed:

– The meeting started with Donald Trump raising the concerns of the American people about Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election, reported Reuters, quoting Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. According to the report, in a very robust and lengthy exchange on the subject, Trump pressed Putin regarding Russian involvement but the President denied any such involvement. US President Donald Trump “accepted” Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s assurance that Moscow did not meddle in America’s election, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said today, after the closely scrutinised first meeting. “President Trump said he heard clear statements from Putin that (the allegations of meddling) are not true, and that Russian authorities did not intervene, and he accepted these declarations,” said Lavrov, who sat in the power meet between the US and Russia leaders.

– Tillerson, who was present at the meeting, said the two leaders connected very quickly and had a positive chemistry. They further discussed issues related to Syria, According to reports, Trump and Putin discussed areas in Syria where de-escalation is possible in addition to the area affected by the ceasefire.

– During Trump and Putin’s first face-to-face talks, the US president discussed current and future US-Russia relations too, said Tillerson.

– Though Trump remained quiet on the issues discussed between him and Putin, the Russian President said that they had many issues piled up to discuss, including Ukraine, Syria, some bilateral and other issues.

– Putin called it a lengthy conversation with Trump and said that they spoke about fighting terrorism and cyber security.