Donald Trump suffers setback on his goal of repealing Obamacare

US President Donald Trump suffered a major setback when his goal to repeal and replace the Obamacare – or the affordable healthcare of his predecessor – failed to get through the Senate.

In a series of tweets today, Trump blamed Democrats and a few Senators from his own party for the collapse of the latest Republican drive to repeal Obamacare – one of his key campaign pledges. “We were let down by all of the Democrats and a few Republicans. Most Republicans were loyal, terrific & worked really hard. We will return!” Trump tweeted. He called for ending the filibuster provision of the Senate, under which for passage of a certain bill, they need 60 votes instead of the majority 51 votes in the 100-member Senate.

“The Senate must go to a 51 vote majority instead of current 60 votes. Even parts of full Repeal need 60. 8 Dems control Senate. Crazy!” he said. “As I have always said, let ObamaCare fail and then come together and do a great healthcare plan. Stay tuned!” he said. Noting that the current Republican health care bill lacks enough support to even reach the floor of the US Senate, the Senate Minority Leader, Chuck Schumer, said: “After numerous delays, false starts, false predictions, and two pulled votes, it should be crystal clear to everyone on the other side of the aisle that the core of the bill is unworkable.”

“Rather than repeating the same failed partisan process yet again, Republicans should work with Democrats on a bill that lowers premiums, provides long-term stability to the markets, and improves our health care system,” he said. Schumer said passing repeal without a replacement would be a disaster. While the opposition Democrats insisted that they would vote against any move to repeal Obamacare, Vice President Mike Pence said that the Trump Administration would keep on trying until it achieves its goal. “Obamacare has failed and Obamacare must go,” he told a Washington audience.

Pence said he and Trump fully support the Senate Majority Leader’s decision to move forward with a bill that just repeals Obamacare and gives Congress time to work on a new healthcare plan that will start with a clean slate.