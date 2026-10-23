External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said India and the US were moving towards finalising a trade deal, but cautioned that the final stages of negotiations could pose challenges, ANI reported.

Speaking at the NDTV World Summit in New Delhi, Jaishankar said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and other officials had indicated progress in the negotiations.

“Well, look, it’s never done till it’s done,” he said.

“What you’ve heard not just from Secretary Rubio, but from Minister Piyush Goyal, from others, from me, is that we are moving towards it. But, as I said, often the last mile or the penultimate miles do pose their challenges. I think the (negotiating) teams are working through them now,” he said.

Asked about the outstanding issues, Jaishankar said: “If you’re asking me to tell you what exactly those challenges are, I’m sorry I won’t. That’s for the negotiators to sort out.”

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump had also said the agreement is “pretty close”.

India and the US have been negotiating a bilateral trade agreement for over a year, seeking to expand market access and resolve differences over tariffs, agricultural commodities, industrial goods and regulatory barriers.