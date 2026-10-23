Foreigners looking to settle in Canada are getting a new deal. From November 3, 2026, Canada is reintroducing job offer points in Express Entry and dropping the LMIA requirement for job offers. But a candidate can score from either a job offer or Canadian work experience, not both.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) says the system will recalculate existing profiles when the changes take effect. That could take up to two weeks. Invitation rounds will be paused during that time and will restart once the recalculation is complete.

What is the new Labour Market Integration factor?

It is a new factor in the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS). It scores either your Canadian work experience or a qualifying job offer. Whichever gives the higher number of CRS points is the one counted.

The maximum is 150 points. A candidate with Canadian work experience can get 150 without a spouse or partner, or 140 with one. A qualifying job offer is worth 100 points in both cases.

What counts as a high-wage job?

Under Express Entry, a job is high-wage if the median wage of everyone in Canada doing that job is at least 1.3 times the average median wage of the overall Canadian workforce. It is based on the National Occupational Classification (NOC), not on your specific position. High-wage jobs are grouped into 3 levels, and only jobs on those lists earn the new points.

ALSO READ New Zealand launches 2 new work visas for Indians, check eligible jobs

How do job offer points work?

The offer must be valid under Express Entry and be for an eligible high-wage occupation.

Job offer category Points High-wage job, at least 2 times the average median wage 100 At least 1.5 times, but less than 2 times 70 At least 1.3 times, but less than 1.5 times 50 Not a high-wage job 0

Source: IRCC

What do you get for Canadian work experience?

Two things add up here. Work-length points are the same as today, up to 70 with a spouse or partner and up to 80 without. IRCC says the eligibility requirements for Canadian work experience are not changing.

Then come extra high-wage points, which need at least 12 months (or 1,560 hours) of qualifying work in eligible high-wage jobs. The work can be continuous or not, full-time or equal part-time, and combined across jobs.

70 points if the median wages are at least twice the average median wage

40 points if at least 1.5 times

20 points if at least 1.3 times

LMIA for a job offer

From November 3, you don’t need an LMIA for a job offer to count for program eligibility or CRS points. Having one won’t add points or give your profile priority. Offers can be for an existing or a new position, and with an existing or a new employer.

Every qualifying offer is still assessed by an officer at the permanent residence stage. The officer must be satisfied that it is genuine. That includes whether the employer is active in the business, can fulfill the offer and follows employment and recruitment laws. It also includes whether you are qualified and likely to accept and carry out the job.

CRS job offer points and program eligibility are assessed separately. For the Federal Skilled Worker and Federal Skilled Trades Programs, a qualifying offer can be in any eligible TEER 0, 1, 2 or 3 job that meets program requirements. It may qualify for eligibility but earn no CRS job offer points. Skills transferability rules aren’t changing either. Canadian work experience there will still be assessed on length alone, without the high-wage requirement.

Disclaimer: This article is based on information published by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada. Rules and point values may change. This is not immigration advice; readers should check IRCC’s official pages or consult a licensed immigration consultant.