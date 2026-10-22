The Embassy of India in Paris has issued a safety advisory for Indian nationals living in or travelling to France amid ongoing unrest and localised curfews in parts of the country. The Embassy has urged citizens to remain alert, avoid protest sites and crowded places, and follow instructions issued by French authorities.

“In view of the recent developments and localised curfews imposed in France, please remain vigilant and exercise due caution. Please avoid large gatherings and crowded places where protests are taking place, and follow the instructions and advisories issued by the local French authorities,” the Embassy said.

It also asked Indian nationals to keep track of official announcements and possible disruptions to public transport across French cities.

“Please also stay informed through local news, follow official updates (gouvernement.fr) and check for public transport disruptions (ratp.fr),” the Embassy said.

The Embassy in Paris and the Consulate General of India in Marseille have also shared dedicated helpline contacts to help Indian nationals facing emergencies.

Macron hits back at Trump over comments on France unrest

The advisory comes as the unrest in France has drawn international attention, with US President Donald Trump blaming immigration, particularly Muslim migrants, for the violence.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday accused foreign leaders, including those “on the other side of the Atlantic”, of using France’s tense social situation for political gain following a weekend of violence and looting in Paris and other French cities.

Macron said there had been “foreign manipulation of information in the aftermath” of the violence.

“And that has led to comments that are as unacceptable as they are stupid, from many people, including foreign leaders,” he said.

When a reporter asked whether he was referring to Trump, Macron replied, “Among others”.

The French president also rejected claims that the country was being overrun by migrants and Islamists, calling them “completely false”.

“AI-generated images depicting scenes that never actually happened in France. We’ve had people claiming that we were invaded by hordes of migrants and Islamists, which is completely false,” Macron said.

He also criticised foreign leaders who he said were spreading misleading claims about the unrest.

“The fact is, all the people who are speaking ill of our country right now are people who don’t love our country,” Macron said. “So those people really bother me.”

ALSO READ Alberta votes to stay in Canada: What the result means for Mark Carney

“When I see leaders who are in the middle of election campaigns, whether in the region or on the other side of the Atlantic – who sometimes naively repeat AI-generated content or spread narratives that certain circles are clearly trying to promote about what happened in France – they’re using our country for their own political campaigns,” Macron said. “And we don’t need that.”

Earlier, Trump blamed immigration for the protests and violence in France, urging President Macron and other European leaders to tighten border controls. He claimed immigration, rather than problems in schools, was behind the unrest and warned that “Paris is going to be a Muslim city very soon.” In a Truth Social post, Trump said immigration had damaged France and urged Europe to close its borders and remove criminals.

France steps up security ahead of October 24 protests

The advisory comes as French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has promised a “massive” police deployment ahead of fresh demonstrations scheduled for October 24. The government is also extending curfews and tightening security after days of violent unrest linked to nationwide protests over rising living costs and deteriorating school conditions.

According to CBS News, the announcement came after Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez admitted that authorities had underestimated the unrest and lost control in some cities during Saturday’s demonstrations.

More than 2,500 people had been taken into police custody by Monday evening, Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin said. The violence included the burning of a historic town hall in Limoges, along with widespread looting and damage to businesses.

Overnight curfews have been imposed around Paris’ Place de la République and the Les Halles shopping district. Similar restrictions have been introduced in Lyon and other cities.

Authorities decided to extend the measures after Paris and Lyon reported no major incidents on Monday night.

French President Emmanuel Macron, in an address on Sunday, drew a distinction between peaceful protesters and those involved in rioting and looting. He said the government would listen to protesters’ concerns while ensuring that those responsible for violence faced legal consequences.

Why are people protesting across France?

The protests began in mid-September when high school students and teachers in the suburbs of Paris demanded action on overcrowded classrooms, deteriorating school buildings and teacher shortages.

The movement has since expanded to include trade unions and Yellow Vest activists, turning into a nationwide campaign against rising living costs and declining public services.

The demonstrations have been driven by concerns over high inflation and the rising cost of living. The government has announced plans to deploy more than 3,000 substitute teachers to schools that need them most. It has also authorised several hundred additional hires.

However, financial pressures and political divisions have made it difficult for the government to introduce wider reforms.

France’s public debt stood at nearly 3.6 trillion euros at the end of June, equivalent to 119% of its annual economic output, CBS News reported.

The government expects the fiscal deficit to reach 5.4% of economic output this year and aims to bring it down to 5% in 2027.