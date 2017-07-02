China’s actions on border risky, could lead to war: Bhutan public

India is just trying to warn them that China should respect Bhutan’s sovereignty. India is fully supported by Bhutan,” Bhutanese local Chundu Singye told ANI.(ANI)

Criticising China for constructing a road inside Bhutanese territory, residents here have stated that this action by Beijing could lead to war and cautioned the latter not to transgress Bhutan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. “What China is doing on the border lines is very risky and it encourages war. India is just trying to warn them that China should respect Bhutan’s sovereignty. India is fully supported by Bhutan,” Bhutanese local Chundu Singye told ANI.

Singye further stated, “Bhutan is a small country, but no one can invade our territory because the topography and geography is such, that invasion is nearly next to impossible.” Another Thimphu resident Tsheltrim Dorji said, “I think China, India and Bhutan should come together and find a solution to the issue.”

“Indo-Bhutan share a really good relationship. Bhutan is small country, not proper way to acquire forcefully,” Choki Wangmo, another Bhutanese local said. Echoing similar sentiments, one more Bhutanese local Namgay Dorji said, “India and Bhutan are having good relationship since 1961. India is supporting our government in every aspect.” Locals in Bhutan are severely critical about China proposing to construct the road inside Bhutanese territory, which they say is a direct violation of the agreements and affect the process of demarcating the boundary between the two countries.

Bhutan had last month issued a demarche to the Chinese envoy in India, asking Beijing to restore the status quo in the Doklam area where Chinese soldiers tried to unilaterally build a road towards their army camp in the Zomplri area. China who refer to Doklam as Donglang was part of Chinese territory “since ancient times and it doesn’t belong to Bhutan “.