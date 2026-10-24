This week has increasingly been a troubling period for employees worldwide. However, the layoff wave still hasn’t come to a halt. Joining other big names such as Barclays, Volvo, eBay, and Electronic Arts, US credit card giant American Express (or AmEx) announced plans to cut 5% of its global workforce, or roughly 3,500 employees, in a massive restructuring.

The cuts are AmEx’s first major workforce reduction in roughly a decade, according to the Associated Press. The New York-based company reported third-quarter net profit of $3.71 billion, up 28% from a year earlier, and earnings of $5.42 a share. Revenue rose 9% to $20.06 billion, according to its earnings release.

AmEx had almost 77,000 employees at the end of 2025. It recorded a $336 million pre-tax restructuring charge in the third quarter.

What prompted the American Express layoffs?

Speaking with analysts on a conference call, American Experss CEO Stephen Squeri said the job reductions were part of a plan to streamline the organisation and invest in priorities for the business.

Explaining the decision, Squeri said, “We have got good momentum, but to accelerate innovation and win over the next few years, we needed to become a more agile and efficient organisation,” as quoted by The Wall Street Journal. He maintained that the layoffs were intended to improve efficiency rather than respond to a downturn in business.

The company’s Chief Financial Officer Christoph Le Caillec also told CNBC in an interview that the changes were focused on making AmEx “leaner, more agile, and also to prepare for AI.”

Le Caillec asserted that there was no need to automate processes that aren’t optimally structured. As a result, the company is going to “reduce layers and increase spoans of controls, so that artificial intelligence can be automated and used to their benefit in the coming quarters and years.

How AmEx plans to use AI

As reported by CNBC, Squeri even reserved a good 10-minute portion of his address to analysts detailing how the company’s AI adoption would help personalise experiences and offers for American Express carholders. In light of the recent surge in safety concerns and warnings against AI, he specifically assured that the company wouldn’t “let assistants run rogue” through it system.

“We need to protect our customers [and] merchants, and we’re only going to allow agents to access our systems that are either approved through API or MCP channels,” he said, alluding to two ways to securely connect outside platforms with Amex systems.

Card spending and fees support growth

The AmEx chief executive noted that the company’s strong billings were linked to new customer additions and retentions of existing card members. According to the Associated Press, the company charged customers more on cards and demanded they pay more to hold an AmEx card.

The credit card giant updated its Platinum Card last year, bringing on several new perks for customers as the annual fee was raised from $695 to $895.

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As of now, the company reported to have witnessed nearly all of its customers who made the move to the higher fee Platinum Card have chosen to keep it, despite Wall Street raising questions over the $200 price surge. Net card fees, including the annual card fee on Platinum, increased by over $400 million from the previous year.

On top of that, company recorded an increase in spending on its cards, with the average customer spending $6,375 on their cards last quarter, or $2,245 a month. AmEx CFO attributed the 5% jump from a year earlier to inflation. The sudden surge was also believed to be tied to the rising number of transactions per cardmember.

American Express has since projected its adjusted profit earnings between $17.60 and $17.90 per share for the whole year, up from its previous forecast of $17.30 to $17.90 per share.

Reflecting a similar pattern of job reductions across the industry, Barclays announced Thursday that it would cut 5,000 jobs as part of a cost-cutting decision. Meanwhile, eBay said the day before that it would axe 9% of its workforce, roughly 1,000 workers, following a previous February round that impacted 6.5% if its employees.

Volvo, a Swedish carmaker, which is majorly owned by a Chinese conglomerate, was yet another company that announced layoffs, affecting 2,500 jobs, after already cutting 3,000 roles earlier this year.