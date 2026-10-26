Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, a prominent critic of US President Donald Trump, won the Brazilian election for a non-consecutive fourth presidential term. According to the country’s electoral court on Sunday, the left-wing leader received nearly 52% of the vote, ahead of his opponent, Flavio Bolsonaro, by nearly 4.4 million votes.

Bolsonaro would have emerged as a potential key ally of the POTUS in South America like his father, former President Jair Bolsonaro, had he won the election. After suffering a sweeping defeat, the conservative candidate sounded the alarm on getting this year’s election results “annulled,” as Lula’s victory posed a major setback for Trump’s allies in Brazil.

Lula appears to take a swipe at Trump after re-election win

Lula addressed supporters in Sao Paulo after clinching his re-election bid despite losing the first round of voting earlier this month by over 2.2 million votes. His remarks appeared to take a dig at the influence exerted by the United States in the region, as he asserted, “BRAZIL IS NO ONE’S BACKYARD.”

In a similar dig shared in an opinion piece he wrote for The Washington Post in July, Lula wrote, “Brazil’s destiny is for Brazilians alone to determine — without foreign ​interference or subservience.”

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“We need to regulate digital platforms,” Lula went on to say after his win over the weekend, highlighting that these channels helped the crucial Latin American economy challenge foreign intervention. He also said he would now “govern for 215 million Brazilians,” as no electoral rival stood in the way.

Set to begin his next term in January 2027, Lula even thanked the “generosity of Brazilian people,” including the youth who “went to the streets to defend Brazilian democracy” in his victory speech, the BBC reported.

The Brazilian leader has long criticised Trump’s tariffs on the exports of his country’s goods and the United States’ designation of drug-trafficking groups as foreign terrorist organisations. The 80-year-old incumbent even clashed with the US president over sanctions to keep Jair Bolsonaro out of prison after he attempted a coup in the country four years ago.

Although Lula and Trump left one of their last meetings in May on a good note, the two sides continue to disagree on significant issues, including crimes. Lula particularly emphasised how they differed on trade. At the time, the White House even forego the general tradition of immediately releasing a press release following an international leader’s meeting with Trump. On top of that, a joint Oval Office appearance with the Brazilian leader was also not on the table.

“He always thinks we charge too much tax,” Lula said of their tariff discussions in May. “Whoever is wrong will give in. If we have to give in, we will. If you have to give in, then you will have to give in.”

In July, he again called new US tariffs unfairs and strategic mistake in an opinion column for The Washington Post.

“This month, disregarding dozens of meetings between our teams, solid technical arguments, and documents I ​personally handed to President Trump, the U.S. government imposed new ​tariffs on Brazil ranging from 12.5 percent to 37.5 percent,” ⁠Lula wrote, following the US Supreme Court ruling that struck down last year’s 50% tariffs.

“In the medium term, these tariffs will ​disrupt ⁠supply chains that are currently deeply integrated, and Brazilian companies will replace their U.S. suppliers with partners elsewhere.”

Beyond the politics, Lula now faced multiple economic challenges following his re-election. These include soaring public debt, which has crossed 10 percentage points during the Brazilian leader’s current term to over 82% of GDP, and high interest rates amid a sticky inflation situation. Brazil’s annual inflation of 4.6% is above the central bank’s tolerance range of 1.5% to 4.5%, Reuters reported.

Bolsonaro rejects Lula victory

As Lula ended up leading Flávio Bolsonaro by more than 4 million votes, the right-wing contender instantly refused to concede defeat. He has since demanded that elections results be annulled after a chaotic evening, which even involved a last-minute decision by the country’s Supreme Court to extend voting by two hours. It forced electoral authorities to halt the vote-counting process that had already begun.

Reuters has since reported that candidates have the authority to challenge the outcome by filing lawsuits in the Superior Electoral Court of the Supreme Federal Court.

As quoted by the news agency, “Annulling an election is a very, very, very serious measure; I don’t believe they will take such a drastic step,” said Ivar Hartmann, an associate professor of law at Insper in São Paulo. However, Vera Chemin, a constitutional lawyer based in São Paulo, said, “It can be argued that the extension was sufficient—a two-hour extension is a good amount of time.”

Global leaders speak out in favour of Lula after Brazil election

Numerous world leaders have already hailed the leftist Brazilian president’s victory over the right-wing senator.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney especially pointed out that the relationship between his and Lula’s countries has “flourished” under their partnership. “Let’s seize this opportunity to make it even stronger, together — to create major new trade opportunities, protect the environment, and build greater prosperity for both our peoples,” he added.

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa also noted, “Our region has common enemies, shared challenges, and much to gain when we work together.”

Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast stressed, “Chile and Brazil have a lot of shared future ahead, and we will continue working on an agenda that strengthens relations between our countries in economic integration and the fight against organised crime in the region.”

Meanwhile, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum likened Lula’s win to a victory for democracy, saying, “the people of Brazil won.”

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel said, “…This historic victory ensures the continuity of the path of peace, sovereignty, and social justice embarked upon by the Brazilian people under your leadership.”

At the time of writing, Trump had yet to comment on Lula’s re-election victory.