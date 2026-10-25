The Trump administration has challenged a federal court order directing the US State Department to reopen the 2027 Diversity Visa lottery. The government filed an appeal on October 19 and has separately asked the judge to suspend the order until the appeal is decided.

US District Judge Jinsook Ohta of the Southern District of California had directed the department to restart the lottery registration process following a lawsuit filed by immigration law firm Red Eagle Law, L.C.

The Diversity Visa Program, widely known as the green card lottery, offers up to 55,000 visas annually to applicants from countries that have historically had low levels of immigration to the United States.

Why the court ordered the lottery to reopen

The State Department announced in November 2025 that it was revising the entry process for the 2027 lottery. It said the registration date would be announced “as soon as practicable.”

However, the registration process had not begun even after the 2027 fiscal year started on October 1, according to the court’s ruling. Judge Ohta said the prolonged delay effectively prevented people from applying for the programme.

The judge also criticised the department for failing to explain why the temporary delay announced in November 2025 had continued indefinitely.

“The State Department also offered no reason as to why the temporary postponement announced in November 2025 turned into an indefinite suspension extending into the start of fiscal year 2027,” Ohta wrote.

She added that the department had not explained whether it had considered the impact of the suspension on people who were relying on the programme.

“The Court can only conclude that its suspension of the 2027 Diversity Visa Program was arbitrary and capricious,” Ohta wrote.

What the judge said about the lawsuit

Ohta found that Red Eagle Law had established sufficient grounds for a preliminary injunction. She said the firm was likely to succeed in its case because the department had not provided an adequate explanation for the continued suspension of the lottery.

The judge also noted that the law firm could lose clients and revenue if the programme remained suspended. These losses could not be recovered through the lawsuit, she said.

According to Ohta, reopening the lottery would not place an unfair burden on the government. She also said the move would serve the public interest by ensuring that the department follows federal law.

The government had argued that the court could not require the lottery to open after its intended registration period had passed. It also objected to the order on the grounds that it amounted to an improper nationwide injunction.

Ohta rejected these arguments, stating that conducting registration at a later date would still meet Congress’ requirement for the programme to operate.

Revised deadlines for the 2027 lottery

Under a revised schedule agreed upon by both sides and approved by the court, the State Department must announce the registration dates by October 29. Registration is scheduled to open on November 1 and remain open for 30 days.

The department must also notify selected applicants by December. The government’s appeal and its request to suspend the injunction could affect the implementation of these directions. The appeal challenges the judge’s order, while the separate request seeks to pause it during the legal proceedings.