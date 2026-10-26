The world’s richest tech mogul, Elon Musk, predicted on Sunday (US time) that neocloud companies could face failures, claiming that debt markets “have almost entirely shut off access to money for any company that doesn’t have substantial revenue independent of AI data centres.”

His remarks accompanied the major revelation that SpaceX had “closed” $40 billion in debt financing to purchase graphics processing units. GPUs have become essential to modern artificial intelligence and are designed to boost system performance when processing a large volume of data simultaneously.

So-called neocloud companies, such as Nebius and CoreWeave, differ from larger cloud firms because instead of serving a broad range of industries, their focus generally remains on tech customers and offering capacity for AI technology.

Musk’s prediction comes days after Reuters reported that investors are becoming increasingly anxious about the rising AI debt. As a result, they are dumping shares of neoclouds spending big-time compared to their revenue on data centres to tackle a growing backlog of orders.

According to the World Economic Forum, the market for global neocloud operators is highly concentrated, with most of them located in North America and Europe, with Asia-Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region.

Elon Musk warn ‘neoclouds’ are going to ‘death and consolidation’

Fellow Donald Trump allies and Silicon Valley figures, Chamath Palihapitiya and Elon Musk, participated in a virtual interaction revolving around “neoclouds” this week. It was in this very thread that the SpaceX and Tesla CEO revealed, “SpaceX closed $40B of debt for GPUs,” touting the aerospace company’s investment status and revenue from its Starlink satellite internet and launch businesses.

Pretty much.



As of the past few weeks, debt markets have almost entirely shut off access to money for any company that doesn’t have substantial revenue independent of AI data centers.



SpaceX closed $40B of debt for GPUs, but we’re investment grade and have Starlink & launch… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 25, 2026

Musk further noted, “That means the 200+ neoclouds are going to see guppy-level death and consolidation. Some will make it through, but not many.”

As stated by tech giant Cisco, “The term neocloud refers to specialised cloud infrastructure providers dedicated to AI workloads. By leveraging high-performance hardware compute accelerators—primarily GPUs—these providers support the diverse and demanding AI application needs of any organisation, including enterprises, model builders, and hyperscalers.”

“Neocloud platforms accommodate the entire AI lifecycle, from large-scale training and fine-tuning to inference, offering flexible consumption models such as on-demand access, reserved instances, and platform-as-a-service. As AI adoption accelerates, neocloud providers address the need for the elasticity of public clouds as well as the performance characteristics of dedicated AI infrastructure.”

In a follow-up comment on Sunday (US time), Musk wrote, “This is primarily callable debt for GPU purchases that will arrive in Q1 and Q2. Not a major factor this quarter.”

Chief Financial Officer Bret Johnsen previously said that the company expects $35 billion to $40 billion in capital expenditure for the fourth quarter.

While it remains unclear what “closed” means, Musk’s comments surfaced on the heels of a Reuters report, citing sources that SpaceX was in talks with banks and asset managers to raise $40 billion to purchase Nvidia AI chips.

Bloomberg further reported that Goldman Sachs was leading talks with investors, including Apollo Global Management, over the financing structure.

While sounding the alarm about so-called neocloud companies potentially facing consolidation and failure, Musk also said online that his company, which increasingly bets on AI, won’t buy any neoclouds, branding such a move “pointless.”

SpaceX and its growing AI bets

Elon Musk’s series of tweets on the multi-billion-dollar debt deal comes after SpaceX reported a staggering 161% revenue jump from the previous year to $14.58 billion for the quarter ending on September 30. Revenue associated with artificial intelligence rose by almost 10 times to $7.56 billion.

The numbers further fuelled the argument that the company’s growing focus on AI was helping churn good money, especially for a company that had largely relied on its Starlink business for finances.

In the meantime, Musk is also seriously considering merging his two companies, SpaceX and Tesla, pointing to the increasing overlap between them.