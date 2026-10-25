With the US midterm elections approaching on November 3, control of Congress remains a central question in the race between Democrats and Republicans. Forecasts point to a strong possibility of Democrats gaining control of the House of Representatives, the Senate contest remains more uncertain, according to Newsweek’s analysis of polling averages and election forecasts.

The latest figures cited by Newsweek show that Democrats have a 95 percent chance of winning the House and a 76.4 percent chance of taking control of the Senate, based on the Silver Bulletin forecast. Other forecasting platforms give Democrats a smaller advantage in the Senate race.

Eight states are drawing particular attention including Alaska, Iowa, Kansas, Ohio, Maine, Michigan, South Carolina and Texas. Polling averages from Nate Silver’s Silver Bulletin place the leading candidates in these states within four percentage points of each other.

The results will determine which party controls the congressional agenda, leads key committees and oversees the administration of President Donald Trump during the final two years of his term.

Trump’s approval rating sinks to 36%, lowest of both terms, as Democrats open 12-point lead (Image: AP)

What the latest forecasts show

Newsweek reported that Silver Bulletin updated its forecast on October 22, projecting a Senate split of 52 Democrats and 48 Republicans.

VoteHub gives Democrats a 60 percent chance of controlling the Senate and also projects a 52-48 division. Decision Desk HQ puts the probability of Democratic control at 57 percent and projects that the party will hold 51 seats after running one million simulations.

These figures differ because polling averages and election forecasts measure different things. Polling averages combine survey results to estimate current voter preferences. Forecasting models also consider factors such as incumbency, political conditions and uncertainty.

The Senate currently has a Republican majority of 53 seats to 47. The eight closely contested races could therefore play an important role in determining the chamber’s balance of power.

Alaska: Mary Peltola challenges Dan Sullivan

Democrat Mary Peltola is challenging Republican Senator Dan Sullivan in Alaska, where the contest includes an unusual complication involving another Republican candidate with the same name.

According to Silver Bulletin’s polling average cited by Newsweek, Peltola leads Sullivan by 3.5 percentage points, receiving 48.1 percent support compared with his 44.6 percent. RealClearPolling records a narrower lead of 1.2 points, based on surveys conducted between September 28 and October 16. Decision Desk HQ gives Democrats a 61 percent chance of winning the race and classifies the contest as Lean Democratic.

Peltola is a former congresswoman and the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress. President Trump expressed concern about the presence of a second Republican candidate named Dan Sullivan in a Truth Social post during the week covered by the report.

Iowa: Josh Turek faces Ashley Hinson

Democrat Josh Turek is competing against Republican Representative Ashley Hinson for Iowa’s Senate seat.

Silver Bulletin places Turek ahead by 1.2 percentage points, with 46.8 percent support against Hinson’s 45.6 percent. VoteHub shows an even smaller difference, giving Turek a lead of 0.3 points.

Decision Desk HQ presents a different picture, projecting Hinson to finish one point ahead while still classifying the contest as a toss-up.

Turek has won two Paralympic gold medals in wheelchair basketball. Hinson previously worked as a television news reporter before entering politics. The differences between the polling averages and forecast models show the uncertainty surrounding the race.

The midterm elections allow voters to change the balance of power in Congress without changing the president (Reuters)

Kansas: Adam Hamilton takes on Roger Marshall

In Kansas, Democrat Adam Hamilton is challenging Republican Senator Roger Marshall. Silver Bulletin gives Hamilton a lead of 1.1 percentage points, although neither candidate has reached 47 percent in the polling average. RealClearPolling, however, places Marshall ahead by 0.3 points. Hamilton founded a Methodist megachurch and has presented himself as a moderate who can work independently of party politics. Kansas has not elected a Democratic senator for nearly a century, making the contest notable for both candidates.

Decision Desk HQ classifies the race as Lean Republican and gives the Republican Party a 65 percent chance of retaining the seat. The small differences between the polling averages show how the results can vary depending on the surveys included and the methods used to calculate the figures.

Ohio: Sherrod Brown seeks a return to the Senate

Former Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown is attempting to return to the Senate by challenging Republican Senator Jon Husted in Ohio. Silver Bulletin gives Brown 48.1 percent support, compared with 44.4 percent for Husted, placing the Democrat 3.7 percentage points ahead. VoteHub records a wider margin of 4.3 points.

Decision Desk HQ is more cautious, giving Brown a 57 percent chance of winning. The contest is a special election. Husted was appointed to the seat previously held by JD Vance and is seeking election to complete the remainder of the term. Brown, who lost his Senate seat two years earlier, is seeking another term representing Ohio.

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Maine: Troy Jackson challenges Susan Collins

Democrat Troy Jackson is challenging Republican Senator Susan Collins, who is seeking a sixth term in Maine. Silver Bulletin places Jackson at 49.6 percent and Collins at 46.8 percent, giving the Democrat a lead of 2.8 percentage points. RealClearPolling shows a smaller gap of 1.4 points.

Decision Desk HQ gives Democrats a 56 percent chance of winning the contest. Jackson is a fifth-generation logger and a former president of the Maine Senate. He entered the race as a replacement nominee after Graham Platner withdrew. Platner had faced allegations of sexual misconduct, which he denies.

Collins’ continued competitiveness has kept the Maine contest among the closely watched Senate races, according to the forecasting assessments cited by Newsweek.

Michigan: Abdul El-Sayed faces Mike Rogers

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed is running against Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan. Silver Bulletin places El-Sayed ahead by three percentage points, with 48.4 percent support compared with Rogers’ 45.4 percent. VoteHub records a similar margin of 2.9 points, while RealClearPolling gives El-Sayed a two-point lead.

Decision Desk HQ assigns Democrats a 68 percent chance of winning the seat.

El-Sayed previously served as Detroit’s health director and holds doctorates in medicine and public health. Rogers is a former FBI agent who also chaired the House Intelligence Committee.

The polling averages show a relatively small difference between the two candidates, although the forecasting models vary in their assessment of the contest.

South Carolina: Darline Graham faces Annie Andrews

South Carolina is another state included in the closely watched Senate contests, with Republican Darline Graham facing Democrat Annie Andrews.

Silver Bulletin places Graham ahead by 1.7 percentage points, at 47 percent compared with Andrews’ 45.3 percent. Newsweek notes that fewer public polls are available for this race than for several other contests, making the polling average less certain.

Decision Desk HQ gives the Republican Party a 70 percent chance of retaining the seat and classifies the contest as Lean Republican.

The race follows the death of Senator Lindsey Graham, whose sister Darline is identified in the report as the Republican candidate seeking the seat.

Texas: James Talarico competes against Ken Paxton

Democrat James Talarico is challenging Republican Ken Paxton in Texas. Silver Bulletin places Talarico at 48.7 percent and Paxton at 46.2 percent, a difference of 2.4 percentage points. VoteHub records a 2.5-point margin, while RealClearPolling shows a 1.5-point lead for the Democrat.

Decision Desk HQ gives Talarico a 57 percent chance of winning, classifying the race as a toss-up.

Talarico is a state representative, former public-school teacher and Presbyterian seminarian. Paxton serves as Texas attorney general and defeated incumbent Senator John Cornyn in the Republican primary runoff.

Paxton was impeached by the Texas House of Representatives in 2023 over allegations that he misused his office to assist donor Nate Paul. The Texas Senate acquitted him.

The competing polling averages indicate a narrow contest, with the final result potentially influenced by turnout and changes in voter preferences before Election Day.

Why control of Congress is important

The midterm elections allow voters to change the balance of power in Congress without changing the president. Historically, the president’s party has often faced losses during midterm elections.

A change in congressional control would affect which party leads committees, determines legislative priorities and conducts oversight of the White House. Republicans currently hold a 53-47 Senate majority.

What to watch before November 3

The latest polling averages and forecasts do not guarantee the final results. Differences between the models show variations in polling data, assumptions and forecasting methods. Small polling errors, changes in turnout and shifts in voter preferences during the final days of the campaign could affect individual races and the overall balance of power in the Senate. Voters will go to the polls on November 3 to elect members of Congress and determine which party will control the House and Senate for the next two years.