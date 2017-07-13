Virat Kohli congratulated Mithali Raj but did a major goof up; find out

In 2013, she was ranked as the no. 1 batter in ICC Women’s ODI rankings. (IE)

Indian captain Virat Kohli congratulated his women’s cricket counterpart Mithali Raj for becoming the highest run-scorer in One-Day Internationals (ODI). Kohli who is on a vacation with Anushka Sharma took to Facebook after the Indian women’s skipper surpassed former England captain Charlotte Edwards’s record of 5992 runs and went to cross the 6000-run mark and becoming the first ever to do so. But this is just one part of the story. Kohli in his excitement to be one of the first to congratulate Raj did a major goof up. The Indian captain even though in his FB post congratulated Mithali he made a mistake of using the picture of the Poonam Raut who scored a century against Australia yesterday in the ICC Women’s World Cup instead. Even though Kohli did not realize the fault the online community was quick enough to point out the error.

Mithali walked to the pitch after India lost opener Smriti Mandhana early. Raj and Poonam Raut then started to heal the damage by building a long partnership. The two built a 157-run partnership for the second wicket with both the batsman scoring their half century. In the 40th over Mithali was dismissed for 69 off 114 balls by leg-spinner Kristen Beams. Despite a major blow to the Indian side opener Poonam Raut was there to play a big inning. Raut scored a maiden World Cup ton knocking 106 off 136 deliveries. It was the second time her score reached three digits in ODI cricket. The fine knock of Raut came to an end when she was caught by Nicole Bolton at the deep backward square of Elysse Perry’s delivery.

India set a target of 227 for Australia to chase. Mithali Raj has been one of India’s most consistent performers in the tournament. She has scored 247 runs in the six matches India have played thus far, making her the second highest run scorer for the team after Punam Raut. She had made her debut for India in the 2004/05 Women’s World Cup. She scored a total of 199 runs with an average of 50 in that tournament. In 2013, she was ranked as the no. 1 batter in ICC Women’s ODI rankings.