Jamnagar has a small government housing block near the local hospital, the kind allotted to nurses on night duty. Five people once shared a single room there. The mother worked nights at GG Hospital. The father picked up whatever job paid that month, mostly as a security guard. And in between them, three kids grew up in a space too small to really call private.

One of those kids grew up to become Ravindra Jadeja, and honestly, most of what he does today, on a cricket field or in a boardroom, still carries the fingerprints of that room.

Before he learned to spin a cricket ball, he learned what it feels like to be told no. On the streets near home, the older boys ran the local matches, and Jadeja would put in his share of money for the ball just like everyone else.

Didn’t matter. He’d often still get told to sit this one out. No bat, no bowl, nothing. He would walk home and cry quietly where nobody could see, until his sister Naina figured out what was going on and stepped in.

It’s a small memory in the grand scheme of things. But it isn’t, really. Not for him.

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His parents saw how badly he wanted to play and enrolled him with a local coach, Mahendrasinh Chauhan, a policeman who ran his academy on discipline more than anything resembling a fee structure. Free training, but strict rules, and Chauhan reportedly even fixed Jadeja’s sleepwalking through sheer strictness. Make of that what you will.

It was also Chauhan who looked at the boy’s wrists one day and decided fast bowling wasn’t going to be his thing. Left arm spin was. One offhand call from a small time coach, and a whole career bent in a different direction.

Then 2005 arrived. Jadeja was sixteen when his mother died in a road accident. For a while, cricket stopped mattering to him at all. His sister Naina held the household together, took over their mother’s nursing job at the same hospital, and pushed her brother back to training, telling him this was the way to honour her memory now.

People close to him will say this is where the real story begins, not the bat swing, the loss itself. Losing a parent who was also bringing in the family’s income tends to rewire how a person thinks about money for the rest of their life. You start checking things twice. Reading the fine print. Treating every rupee like somebody bled for it, because in his case, somebody did.

From the Under 19s to a page in the record books

Ravindra Jadeja was part of India’s 2006 U19 World Cup-winning squad. (Photo: ICC)

He was fast tracked into India’s Under 19 team at sixteen, played the 2006 World Cup in Sri Lanka where India came second, and two years after that was vice captain under Virat Kohli when India actually won the thing in 2008, this time in Malaysia.

The domestic numbers, though, are where it gets a bit unbelievable. In 2012, at 23 years old, he scored his third triple century in first class cricket: 303 not out, 314, and 331. Before him, only seven men in the entire history of cricket had pulled that off, a list with names like Don Bradman, Brian Lara and Bill Ponsford sitting on it. No other Indian has managed it since.

His ODI debut came in 2009 against Sri Lanka, an unbeaten 60. Test cricket took a bit longer, arriving in December 2012 against England at Nagpur. In the 14 years since, he’s crossed 4,000 Test runs and 350 Test wickets, a double that very few all rounders anywhere in the world can claim.

Add every format together and you get past 7,500 runs and 640 wickets combined, on top of 150 plus catches. You don’t rack up numbers like that without somebody, somewhere, wanting to put your face on a product.

A sword, a sarcastic nickname, and one semi-final everyone remembers

Every time he reaches fifty, Jadeja swings his bat overhead like a sword, a gesture tied to his Rajput background. He’s said before that it’s for his mother, and for people back home who never thought he would get this far.

Shane Warne called him “Rockstar” all the way back in the first IPL season, 2008. Years later, MS Dhoni started calling him “Sir Jadeja” on social media, half as a joke. The joke wore off eventually. The respect stayed.

Before the 2019 World Cup semi-final, commentator Sanjay Manjrekar called him a “bits and pieces player,” someone fit only for Test cricket. Jadeja didn’t let that sit. He replied publicly, pointing out he’d played twice as many matches as Manjrekar ever had, and told him to learn some respect for people who’d actually achieved something.

Then the semi-final happened. India had collapsed to 24 for 4 chasing 240 against New Zealand at Old Trafford. Jadeja bowled ten tight overs for one wicket, took a catch that looked impossible, ran someone out with a direct hit and then smashed 77 off 59 balls in a 116 run stand alongside Dhoni.

When he got to fifty, he looked straight at the commentary box, no words needed. Manjrekar later admitted, in his own words, that Jadeja had ripped him apart by bits and pieces of sheer brilliance.

Where all the money actually sits

Jadeja’s finances don’t come from one big lucky break. They’re built layer over layer, which, frankly, is what you’d expect from someone raised counting every rupee.

Reportedly in 2025, His BCCI central contract, the top Grade A bracket, pays ₹7 crore a year. His current IPL deal with Rajasthan Royals is ₹14 crore annually, the same franchise, incidentally, that first picked him back in 2008 for just ₹12 lakh.

Brand deals bring more money every year across fintech, nutrition, energy and apparel. His real estate, a four storey home plus an 8 acre farmhouse near Jamnagar, is valued somewhere around ₹10 crore according to this report.

All told, estimates put his net worth around ₹120 crore, close to $14.5 million. Financial Express has not independently verified these numbers.

Rajasthan Royals’ social post for Ravindra Jadeja during the all-rounder’s first stint with them.

His IPL career has had more bumps than people tend to remember. He won the title in his very first season with Rajasthan Royals in 2008. Then, in 2010, he got banned for an entire season over a rule breach involving player transactions, a detail that rarely makes it into the highlight reels.

He came back, got picked up by Kochi Tuskers Kerala in 2011 for ₹4.37 crore, then moved to Chennai Super Kings in 2012 for ₹9.20 crore, roughly $2 million at the time and one of the bigger bids of that auction.

His pay at CSK actually dropped to ₹5.50 crore for a couple of seasons after that. He spent two years at Gujarat Lions during CSK’s suspension period, earning ₹9.50 crore in 2017. Back at CSK from 2018, he stuck around through two title wins, 2018 and 2021, before his salary jumped to ₹16 crore a year in both 2022 and 2023, a stretch that also had him briefly leading the side as captain.

Then came 2025. Rajasthan Royals traded for him in exchange for Sanju Samson, who went the other way to CSK.

Jadeja agreed to drop his own fee from ₹18 crore to ₹14 crore as part of the deal, a call he made after talking it over with Dhoni and the franchise, mostly to help manage the salary cap while settling into a longer term role with a team he already trusted. His IPL earnings alone, across everything, cross ₹100 crore.

Most players in his position would chase the highest bidder. He chose comfort and familiarity instead, for less money. That tells you a fair bit about how he actually thinks, beyond the highlight reels.

A restaurant, an inspector and a lesson that stuck

In December 2012, on his birthday, Jadeja opened a multi cuisine restaurant on Kalavad Road in Rajkot called Jaddu’s Food Field. His sister Naynaba ran it day to day.

Then in October 2017, officials from the Rajkot Municipal Corporation turned up without warning. What they found wasn’t great: stale food sitting in storage, fungus growing on frozen bakery items, ingredients with no labels or expiry dates, vegetables kept the wrong way.

They ended up destroying 17 kg of rotten vegetables, 14 kg of stale bakery goods, 7 kg of cooked pasta, 9 kg of dough, plus old chutneys, boiled potatoes and banned food colouring, and slapped the restaurant with a four day compliance notice.

It’s a small chapter, in the scheme of a much bigger career. But it did teach him something.

Putting your name on a signboard is easy enough. Making sure the kitchen behind it actually runs properly, day after day, is a different job entirely, one that needs somebody watching it who isn’t also busy playing international cricket.

After that, Jadeja stepped back from the hands on side of running businesses. Didn’t quit entrepreneurship altogether, just changed the shape of it, shifting toward equity stakes and endorsement deals where trained people handled the daily grind while he lent his name and his story.

Betting on people who need the break more than he needs the fame

In December 2021, the Bengaluru based fintech firm Kinara Capital signed him on as brand ambassador. Kinara gives out collateral free loans to small and medium businesses, and has disbursed over 70,000 loans across the country so far.

He’s said, more than once, that growing up as a security guard’s son taught him how one loan, one opportunity, can flip a family’s whole direction. It doesn’t read like a line somebody wrote for him. Given where he actually came from, it sounds like something he believes.

The tie up led to the “Aapka Business Chale NonStop with Kinara” campaign, which pushed into smaller towns most celebrity endorsements never bother reaching in the first place. His other deals more or less follow the same shape. AS-IT-IS Nutrition on the supplements side. SWOTT for fitness wearables. Bharathi TMT Steel and Saatvik Solar covering industrial materials and clean energy.

Lifestyle collaborations with The Souled Store, Zeven, Varni, Ambrane, BharatPe and Ariser round things out. None of it is the flashiest sponsorship money in Indian cricket. Together it adds up to something steadier, spread wide instead of stacked on one big risky bet.

Horses and farmland

Ravindra Jadeja is an avid horse lover and breeds horses at his farmhouse in his hometown.

Away from all of this, Jadeja keeps an 8 acre farmhouse near Jamnagar where he breeds horses, two of them named Kesar and Ganga. He rides them himself, and people who know him say this is genuinely where he switches off, not something staged for a camera crew.

His garage holds an Audi A4, a BMW X1 and a Suzuki Hayabusa, which is fine, but the real money in his portfolio sits in land, not vehicles. Makes sense, in a way. When your family once had nothing solid to stand on, you tend to want assets you can actually walk across.

Giving back to the town that once made him feel small

Along with his wife Rivaba Jadeja, an elected MLA in Gujarat, he supports the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, a government savings scheme meant to secure the education and future of young girls. The two of them have personally helped set up accounts for thousands of girls across Jamnagar and the surrounding villages.

He also funds local cricket tournaments back home, buys equipment for young players at the very same Cricket Bungalow where Chauhan once trained him for free, and runs financial literacy sessions through Kinara Capital for rural entrepreneurs who’ve never had a bank sit them down and explain anything in plain language.

The kid who wasn’t picked, picking others now

There’s something almost too neat about that circle, a boy once left out of neighbourhood matches now making sure other kids in his hometown get the ground, the gear, the actual chance he almost never got himself. Too neat, maybe, except it’s true.

Jadeja retired from T20 Internationals in June 2024, right after India won the World Cup. He still plays Tests and ODIs, still swings that imaginary sword after every fifty, and still runs his businesses roughly the way he bats when the team needs someone to just hold one end together.

Nobody handed him any of this. Not the runs, not the wickets, not the ₹120 crore spread across land, contracts and equity stakes. He built it the way he built his batting, one careful decision after another, and somewhere underneath all of it, he still hasn’t forgotten what it felt like to have nothing at all.

Editorial Note: This is an independent profile. Ravindra Jadeja and their representatives were contacted but did not respond prior to the time of publication. In the absence of direct comment, this article was reported using publicly available records and regulatory filings, where applicable. This content was produced in accordance with FinancialExpress.com’s editorial guidelines.