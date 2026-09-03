Senior railway engineers have proposed removing the seat-rotation mechanism from the Executive Class coaches of Vande Bharat trains, arguing that fixed seats could reduce maintenance needs and make better use of available space, reported PTI.

The proposal was discussed at a recent conference of Principal Chief Mechanical Engineers (PCMEs), where coach production units suggested replacing the existing rotating seats with fixed ones similar to those used in Shatabdi and other conventional seating trains. The change could also allow an additional row of seats to be accommodated in each Executive Class coach.

Railway Board considers fixed seats for Vande Bharat Executive Class

According to the minutes of the conference compiled by the Railway Board, the rotating mechanism adds to the complexity of the seat structure and requires additional space. Engineers believe removing it could make the seats more robust and reduce wear and maintenance requirements.

“In EC coaches of VB (Vande Bharat), the rotating feature of seats can be eliminated to make the seats sturdier,” the minutes of the conference, compiled by the Railway Board, said, reported PTI.

“As the pitch of the rows can then be reduced, one more row of seats can be added in the Executive Class coaches,” it added, assigning the Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer (PCME) of Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, to initiate action on the suggestion.

At present, Executive Class coaches of Vande Bharat Chair Car trains feature 180-degree rotating seats along with reclining mechanisms. The arrangement allows passengers to change the direction of their seats based on the direction of travel or their preferred orientation.

“In the existing Vande Bharat Executive Class, the passenger seats have both rotation and reclining mechanisms. This allows passengers to adjust the seat orientation to face the window, the direction of travel or the opposite direction, depending on the train’s movement,” a senior railway official said, reported PTI.

More seats, lower maintenance could be the focus

The railway official said the rotation mechanism involves additional components and space around each seat, which can contribute to wear and maintenance issues.

“The existing rotating feature requires additional mechanical components, clearances and space around the seat, making the components prone to wear, looseness and failure, and resulting in frequent maintenance requirements. It is a complex mechanism,” he added.

Railway officials and experts believe fixed seats could provide a more rigid structure while reducing the space required between rows. This could potentially create room for an additional row in the Executive Class coaches.

“Even one additional row per EC coach can become meaningful in terms of revenue when multiplied across several EC coaches and many trainsets,” a railway official said.

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The proposal is still in its early stages and does not represent a confirmed change to the Vande Bharat Executive Class design. If implemented, however, it would mark a shift in the focus of the premium coaches from seat flexibility towards durability, easier maintenance and higher seating capacity.