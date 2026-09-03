With ex-Cred Kunal Shah at the helm of WhatsApp, the messenger app is transitioning rapidly into a one-stop financial hub. While the ability to make UPI payments has been around for years, WhatsApp’s latest update for India now adds the ability to make bill payments. Essentially, WhatsApp will now allow users to locate, manage, and settle their everyday household bills without leaving the messaging app.

No need for separate billing apps, or even something like an aggregator app like Paytm and PhonePe.

The billing feature is powered by the Bharat Connect (BBPS) network, which gives users access to over 22,700 billers across 30 categories. Users wanting to settle electricity, water, or gas bills, pay off a credit card, clear loan repayments, or top up a FASTag can now use WhatsApp to make these payments possible.

The concept is similar to China’s WeChat app, which started off as a WhatsApp rival and eventually evolved into an all-in-one app capable of making payments and settling bills.

“No more juggling apps or tracking multiple due dates. We want to make paying a bill on WhatsApp as effortless as sending a message,” said Arun Srinivas, Managing Director and Country Head of Meta (India).

WhatsApp billing: All the features it offers

As part of the new billing update, here’s what you will be able to do with it:

Pre-fetched bills and summaries: Similar to Paytm and PhonePe billing, any biller previously paid through WhatsApp’s billing feature will display on your ‘Payments Home’ for easy, one-tap access to future dues.

Multiple accounts per biller: Users will be able to manage multiple utility connections such as home, office, and family accounts, all under a single service provider.

Shortcuts for the most used billers: The app automatically highlights your most-used bill categories on the main Payments screen, with a “See All” option available to explore all 30+ categories.

Flexible payment options: You can complete transactions using UPI, debit cards, or credit cards.

Step-by-step guide: How to set up and pay bills on WhatsApp

Here’s how you can get started on setting up bill payments on WhatsApp billing:

1. Navigate to the ‘Payments Menu’

Open WhatsApp on your device and tap the “₹” (Rupee) icon located at the top of your main home/chats screen to open the ‘Payments’ page.

2. Choose your category and biller

– Under the ‘Bills payments’ section, tap the category you want to pay in, for e.g., Electricity, LPG Gas, FASTag, Water. If you do not see your required service immediately, tap ‘See all’ to view all available categories.

– Next, select your specific service provider from the list.

3. Enter your account details

– Input your required account details, such as your account number, customer ID, or registered mobile number. You can also assign an optional Nickname (like “Home” or “Office”) to easily identify and manage multiple accounts under the same provider.

– Once done, tap ‘Confirm’ to proceed.

4. Review your bill

WhatsApp will automatically pre-fetch your latest due bill details. It is advised to review the fetched bill amount, consumer name, and due date on the screen.

5. Select your payment mode and confirm

Choose your preferred payment method from UPI, Debit Card, or Credit Card options. Next, you need to complete the payment authentication process to finalise the transaction securely.

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Can’t see the WhatsApp billing update yet?

Note that Meta is rolling out the Bill Payments feature gradually to users across India. Hence, it will go live across all Android and iOS users over the coming weeks. Users are advised to keep the app updated or check for the latest updates on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.