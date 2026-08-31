Rinku Singh has emerged as a trending name on Google, recording more than 5,000 search queries in the last 24 hours after his fighting half-century in the Duleep Trophy semi-final. The Central Zone batter hit a crucial 60 against East Zone, helping his side recover from a difficult position after being put in to bat.

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Central Zone were eventually bowled out for 266 in the first semi-final of the Duleep Trophy, with Rinku’s knock providing the main resistance after East Zone’s bowlers dominated the opening stages.

East Zone, led by Ishan Kishan, made the most of the early assistance available for the bowlers. Their pace attack of Mukesh Kumar, Abhijit Sarkar and Mohammed Shami kept Central Zone’s batters under pressure throughout the innings.

Aman Mokhade was the first to depart after making eight runs, while Kunal Chandela could add only six. Central Zone captain Rajat Patidar also failed to make a significant contribution, scoring 12 before losing his wicket.

At the other end, Aryan Juyal showed greater patience and held the innings together with a 46-run knock. However, his dismissal triggered another collapse, leaving Central Zone struggling at 125 runs by the 45th over with half the side back in the pavilion.

Rinku Singh leads Central Zone fightback

Rinku Singh then took responsibility for rebuilding the innings. The left-hander faced 88 deliveries for his 60 runs and hit eight fours. His innings came at a strike rate of 68.18 as he combined caution with timely attacking shots.

Rinku found an able partner in Harsh Dubey, with the pair adding 55 runs for the sixth wicket from 85 balls. Dubey contributed 27 before MD Kaunain Qureshi ended the partnership in the 60th over, trapping him LBW.

Rinku continued the recovery with Saransh Jain, putting together another 29 runs for the seventh wicket. Saransh scored 13, while Rinku eventually departed after making his valuable half-century.

Lower order takes Central Zone past 250

Central Zone’s lower order ensured that Rinku’s effort translated into a competitive total. Aryan Pandey added 22 runs, while Yash Thakur provided the late acceleration with a 26-ball 30.

East Zone eventually wrapped up the Central Zone innings for 266 in 80.1 overs. Mukesh Kumar and Abhijit Sarkar were the pick of the bowlers, claiming three wickets apiece.

Mukesh finished with figures of 3/56, while Abhijit Sarkar returned 3/38. Mohammed Shami also made an impact with two wickets as East Zone’s bowling attack maintained control for most of the innings.

Central Zone’s total therefore owed much to Rinku’s 60 and the contributions from the lower order after East Zone had reduced them to a precarious position in the opening stages.