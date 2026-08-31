Novak Djokovic has become one of the biggest Google search trends in India over the past 24 hours after his shock first-round defeat at the 2026 US Open, with the search term “Novak Djokovic” rising more than 1,000% on Google Trends.

The available Google Trends snapshot shows the search crossing 50,000+ volume, with the trend having started around nine hours earlier and remaining active at the time of the snapshot.

The surge followed Djokovic’s extraordinary five-set defeat to Argentina’s Mariano Navone at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. The Serbian lost 7-6 (5), 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 in a match that lasted four hours and 36 minutes.

The result was significant well beyond one match.

Djokovic, 39, had been chasing a record-extending 25th Grand Slam singles title, but his campaign ended before he could win a match. More importantly, it was his first opening-round defeat at a Grand Slam since the 2006 Australian Open, bringing an end to a run of more than 20 years without a first-round exit at a major.

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Why Djokovic became a Google search trend

The circumstances of the defeat provided several reasons for fans to search for the Serbian star.

Djokovic led Navone two sets to one after initially losing the opening set, but his physical condition deteriorated badly as the match progressed. Reuters reported that he vomited during the contest and was affected by back and shoulder problems, cramping and pain, while Djokovic later said that he had been carrying a serious issue through much of the season.

The defeat also raised a question that has followed Djokovic more closely as he enters his 40th year: how much longer can he continue competing at the highest level?

His own comments after the match added to the uncertainty. Djokovic acknowledged that the physical problems had become a recurring issue and said he was unsure how far he could continue if the situation remained unchanged.

A record that makes the defeat even more striking

Djokovic’s career makes the early exit particularly unusual. He remains a 24-time Grand Slam singles champion and holds the record for most weeks as world No. 1, with 428 weeks at the top of the ATP rankings.

The 2026 US Open was also his 84th Grand Slam appearance, according to The Guardian, making the first-round defeat one of the most unusual results of his career.

For Navone, meanwhile, the victory was the biggest of his career. The Argentine world No. 49 had never previously beaten Djokovic, and his victory came after surviving a match in which Djokovic had briefly appeared to regain control.

What happens to Djokovic now?

The immediate sporting consequence is simple: Djokovic is out of the US Open, ending his pursuit of another Grand Slam title in New York. His official website described the defeat as his “US Open campaign” ending after a five-set battle, with a back injury ultimately preventing him from performing at his best in the closing stages.

That uncertainty is likely to keep the search interest around Djokovic elevated beyond the initial result. For Indian tennis fans, the story is not merely about a famous player losing a match; it is about watching one of the sport’s greatest careers enter an increasingly unpredictable phase.