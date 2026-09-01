After 21 years, 207 caps, 125 goals and dream run in the World Cup, Messi has hanged up his boots for the ‘La Albiceleste’. But what ends is bigger than an international career.

There is something strange about Lionel Messi retiring from Argentina. The news is not surprising. At 39, after six World Cups, 207 international appearances and a body that has increasingly required negotiation rather than obedience, the end had been approaching for some time.

And yet, when Messi finally said it, it felt less like an announcement than the closing of a door that football had been keeping open for one last look.

He did not hold a press conference. There was no grand farewell ceremony. No stage, no fireworks, no carefully choreographed final appearance. There were handwritten pages photographed and posted on Instagram.

That somehow feels more appropriate. Messi’s international career began in 2005, long before Instagram existed, long before the modern football economy had turned players into global media companies, and before the No. 10 shirt on his back had become one of the most recognisable symbols in sport.

On Monday, Messi announced that he was retiring from Argentina duty. He leaves with, a World Cup, two Copa América titles and an international career that eventually became one of the most decorated in football history. But the numbers are almost beside the point.

Messi did not merely play for Argentina. For two decades, Argentina had an argument with Messi. And that argument took years to resolve.

The strange thing about Messi’s Argentina story

For much of his career, Messi’s relationship with Argentina was defined by a contradiction. He was the country’s greatest footballer. He was also, somehow, never Argentine enough.

He had grown up in Rosario before moving to Barcelona as a boy. His formative football education happened in Spain. His accent was different. His personality was quieter than the mythology surrounding Argentine football demanded.

Diego Maradona was theatrical, combustible, political and unmistakably Argentine. Messi was quiet. Every failed tournament became evidence for the critics. Every final lost became another question about whether Messi could reproduce his Barcelona greatness in the sky blue and white. He lost the 2014 World Cup final. He lost Copa América finals in 2015 and 2016.

In 2016, after another defeat on penalties, he briefly retired from international football. It was not simply a sporting crisis. It was a national one. Because Argentina had placed an almost unreasonable amount of emotional weight on one footballer. Messi eventually returned. And then something extraordinary happened. The burden began to disappear.

What was Messi’s greatest achievement?

The obvious answer is Qatar 2022. It should be. Messi finally lifted the trophy that had been used against him for most of his adult life. But perhaps the more important achievement was what happened around it. Argentina stopped asking Messi to be Maradona.

They stopped asking him to save every match. They stopped treating every defeat as a referendum on his nationality. The team around him became good enough to share the burden.

Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina gave Messi something earlier generations had not been able to provide: a football environment in which he could simply be Messi. The reward was spectacular. Copa América in 2021. World Cup in 2022. Copa America again in 2024. And then another World Cup final in 2026.

He did not win that last one. Spain beat Argentina 1-0 in the final. But perhaps that defeat was not the failure it would have represented 10 years earlier. Messi had already won.

The final told us something the trophy table cannot

The 2026 World Cup was Messi’s sixth and final World Cup. It ended with Argentina losing to Spain, but Messi had still been one of the defining players of the tournament. FIFA records that he scored eight times in the tournament and finished with 21 World Cup goals overall, moving beyond Miroslav Klose’s previous record of 16.

That is the paradox of his ending. He leaves international football after losing the final. But he leaves without the old sense of unfinished business. The 2016 Messi walked away from a World Cup final having won nothing with Argentina and disappointed with repeated failures. The 2026 Messi walks away having already won the tournament and perhaps long settling the GOAT debate.

The final trophy may have been missing but the validation was not.

Passing away of Messi’s father

There is another reason this retirement feels different.

Messi’s father, Jorge Messi, died in August after a long illness. Jorge had been much more than the footballer’s father. He was his longtime agent, adviser and one of the people who had helped navigate the extraordinary machinery around his career.

Messi has revealed that his retirement message was actually written on July 21, just two days after the World Cup final. He did not publish it then.

After his father’s death, he said, he became more convinced that the decision was right. That detail changes the meaning of the announcement. This was not a decision made suddenly in grief. It was a decision made before grief, then made emotionally heavier by it.

There is something deeply human about that. The footballer had already decided that his body and his career had reached their closing chapter.

The death of the man who had been present through all of that journey simply made the closing chapter impossible to postpone.

“I have nothing left to give”

That may be the most important sentence in Messi’s farewell. Not because he is empty as a footballer. Because he is finally allowing himself to stop.

Messi wrote that he had given everything he had and that younger players deserved the opportunity to come through. That is very different from the way his international career once ended.

In 2016, the decision to retire sounded like exhaustion with failure. In 2026, it sounds like acceptance. He has also gone from needing Argentina’s approval to simply being grateful for having belonged to it.

Football has lost its most reliable illusion

For almost two decades, there was a comforting assumption in football: Give Messi the ball and something might happen. A goal. A pass nobody else could see. A run that appeared to violate geometry, maybe a free kick that could curl around a wall and find the back of the net or a defender left stumped with the magic of the man.

Messi was someone who could turn the match on its head within seconds and not always just by scoring but by creating opportunities that the rest, mere mortals, couldnt sense. This is what statistics cannot capture.

Messi’s greatest contribution to football may not be his 800-plus goals, eight Ballon d’Ors among his extraordinary collection of trophies. It is that he made the impossible look routine.

Lionel Messi spent much of his career shrinking the gap between what footballers were supposed to be able to do and what spectators could imagine. He made genius look repeatable. And because he repeated it for so long, an entire generation stopped treating it as genius. That is the strange cruelty of greatness.

Messi also changed the economics of being Messi

There is an FE angle here that deserves more attention. Messi’s international career did not exist in isolation from the business of football. The Argentina No. 10 became a global commercial asset.

His image travelled far beyond Barcelona and Argentina. His relationship with Adidas became one of the most valuable athlete-brand partnerships in football, earning a lifetime contract which reportedly earns him around 25 million dollars annually. His move to Inter Miami subsequently helped turn MLS into a far bigger global conversation, while Apple, sponsors, broadcasters and ticketing businesses all benefited from the Messi effect.

And Argentina itself became a commercial product. The Messi generation did not simply watch Argentina. It bought Argentina. Shirts. Jerseys. Boots. Collectibles. Streaming subscriptions. Travel. Match tickets. Sponsorship inventory.

That is why Messi’s retirement from international football matters even to people who do not care about the football itself.

The most recognisable Argentine sporting asset has stopped producing new international inventory. There will be no more Messi World Cup campaigns or Argentina tournament jerseys built around his name.

No more global advertising campaigns selling the possibility of another Messi moment in the national shirt but the commercial machine will continue. It will increasingly sell memory rather than expectation.

The No. 10 problem

Then comes the question nobody in Argentina can really answer yet. Who gets the No. 10? The shirt has survived great players before Messi. It will survive him again.

But the problem is that Messi did not merely wear the number. He filled it. For years, the shirt was associated with Maradona. Then Messi spent two decades creating an entirely different definition of what No. 10 could mean. The next player to wear it will inherit something impossible: not Messi’s football, but Messi’s expectation.

That may be the hardest part of his legacy. The next Argentine No. 10 will be judged not against ordinary footballers. He will be judged against a player who made an entire generation believe that a football match could be controlled by one person.

What remains after Messi?

Messi has not retired from football. He has retired from international arena. He can still play for Inter Miami. He can still score. He can still produce moments that remind us why we became obsessed with him in the first place.

He will however no longer be in the next World Cup. There will no longer be the possibility of Messi walking out for Argentina with the No. 10 on his back and the entire country waiting to see whether he can do it one more time.. There will no longer be the possibility of Messi walking out for Argentina with the No. 10 on his back and the entire country waiting to see whether he can do it one more time.

That particular tension is gone. And perhaps that is what football is really mourning. Not the retirement of a player but the retirement of possibility.

For 21 years, whenever Messi played for Argentina, there was another chapter available. Another tournament, final, comeback, impossible goal, chance to make history. Now there isn’t. The book is closed.

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The boy from Rosario leaves differently from the man who once walked away

There is a beautiful symmetry to Messi’s international ending. In 2016, he walked away from Argentina after another devastating final defeat. His country begged him to return.

He did. Eight years later, he had won almost everything available to him. And now, when he walks away again, Argentina can simply thank him for his service.

Thank you for the years when you were blamed. Thank you for the years when you kept returning. Thank you for finally bringing the World Cup home. Thank you for staying long enough for a generation to see you without the shadow of Maradona hanging over every touch.

And thank you for giving Argentina something perhaps even more valuable than a trophy: peace with its greatest footballer. Messi’s farewell does not feel like the end of football.

Football is far too large for any one player. But it does feel like the end of a particular kind of football- the kind in which millions of people could look at one man, all of five feet and 7 inches tall, in a No. 10 shirt and genuinely believe that anything was still possible. It was one of football’s greatest gifts.