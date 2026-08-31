The Indian women’s cricket team’s opening match at the 2026 Women’s Asia Cup has become one of the biggest sports search trends in India over the past 24 hours, with Google Trends showing searches for “India vs Thailand” up more than 1,000%.

At around 12:33 pm on August 31, the search term had crossed the 200,000+ search-volume mark on Google Trends and had remained an active trend for about 17 hours. The surge followed India’s 94-run victory over Thailand in their Group A opener at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

The result itself was emphatic but the match had enough individual storylines to drive interest beyond the scoreline.

India posted 159/9 after being asked to bat, before bowling Thailand out for 65 in 16.1 overs. Shafali Verma was the main contributor with the bat, scoring 64 from 36 balls, while Deepti Sharma produced one of the most remarkable spells of her international career.

Why India vs Thailand became a Google search trend

The timing of the spike is closely linked to the nature of the tournament and India’s position in it.

India are the defending champions and one of the biggest teams in the Women’s Asia Cup, while Thailand entered the match having already beaten Hong Kong by six runs in their opening game. That gave the fixture a clear competitive context despite India’s status as favourites.

The match also featured several moments that naturally pushed fans towards search.

Shafali’s 64 came at a strike rate of more than 177, with eight fours and three sixes. Pratika Rawal made her T20I debut and scored 22 from 18 balls, while Deepti Sharma was playing her 150th T20I. But India’s innings then took an unexpected turn.

Having reached 108/2, India lost eight wickets for 46 runs as Thailand’s bowlers, led by Suleeporn Laomi, dragged the defending champions back. Laomi finished with 3/26, while India eventually recovered to 159/9.

Deepti Sharma added another reason to search

The biggest individual headline came during Thailand’s chase.

Deepti Sharma, on her 150th T20I appearance, took 3/0 in just seven balls, becoming the leading wicket-taker in women’s T20Is in the process. Her figures were particularly striking because she conceded no runs while removing three batters.

Thailand were eventually bowled out for 65, with Nannapat Koncharoenkai providing the only substantial resistance with 41 from 48 balls. Nandani Sharma also took three wickets, while Shree Charani claimed two.

A big win, but not a flawless performance

The Google search surge came after a convincing margin of victory, but India’s performance also left questions for the rest of the tournament.

The middle-order collapse was the obvious concern. India went from a comfortable position to 137/9 before Kranti Gaud’s unbeaten 15 from eight balls helped push the total towards 160. Against Thailand, the collapse did not matter. Against stronger opposition later in the tournament, it could become a more serious problem.

That context may help explain why the search interest remained elevated even after the result was settled. Fans were not simply looking for the final score; the match offered several separate search hooks- Shafali Verma’s 64, Deepti Sharma’s record, India’s batting collapse, Pratika Rawal’s debut and the Women’s Asia Cup campaign itself.

India’s next test

India now move towards their next Group A fixture against Hong Kong on September 3, before a much more significant contest against Pakistan on September 5. Thailand, meanwhile, face Pakistan on September 1.

A fixture that might have appeared relatively routine on paper became one of India’s most searched sporting topics after a combination of a big win, a record-breaking individual performance and an unexpectedly dramatic batting collapse.