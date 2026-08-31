The US Open 2026 is offering a record prize pool but the number that stands out is the $5.5 million (about ₹52.3 crore) cheque awaiting the men’s and women’s singles champions.

That figure is the largest singles prize in Grand Slam history and represents a 10% increase from the $5 million awarded to each singles champion at last year’s US Open. The total player compensation package at the New York major has reached a record $108 million, according to the United States Tennis Association (USTA).

For Indian sports fans accustomed to measuring sporting wealth in IPL and cricket terms, the scale of the US Open winner’s purse is particularly striking. The ₹52.3 crore payday for one tennis player is more than 2.6 times the ₹20 crore prize awarded to the IPL 2026 champions.

The comparison becomes even more striking when international cricket enters the picture.

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US Open champion gets more than twice India’s 2026 T20 World Cup prize allocation

India’s T20 World Cup triumph earned the team $2,639,423, according to the International Cricket Council’s final prize-money distribution. That figure included India’s share of the tournament’s $11.25 million players’ prize-money pool, with the allocation reflecting participation payments, match wins and progression through the competition.

The US Open singles champion’s $5.5 million is therefore roughly 2.1 times India’s entire T20 World Cup prize-money allocation.

There is, however, an important difference. The US Open cheque goes to an individual champion, while India’s ICC payment is a team allocation shared among the players and support structure according to the relevant arrangements. The comparison is therefore about the scale of the sporting purse, rather than a direct comparison of what an individual athlete takes home.

Even the 2023 ODI World Cup winner’s purse was smaller

The comparison with the men’s ODI World Cup is equally revealing. When the ICC announced the prize money for the 2023 World Cup, it set aside $4 million for the champions from a total tournament prize pool of $10 million.

That means the 2026 US Open singles champion will receive $1.5 million more than the entire winning purse allocated to the 2023 Cricket World Cup champions.

At the current exchange rate, that difference is worth roughly ₹14.3 crore. Again, the formats are different: the Cricket World Cup prize was awarded to the winning team, while the US Open’s $5.5 million is an individual singles prize. But for an Indian audience, the comparison illustrates just how far the economics of elite individual tennis have moved.

One tennis player can earn more than an IPL champion team

The IPL offers perhaps the easiest comparison for Indian readers because its financial numbers are expressed in rupees and its franchises have become among the most valuable properties in world sport.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s 2026 IPL title came with a ₹20 crore prize. The US Open men’s singles champion, by comparison, will collect around ₹52.3 crore for winning the tournament.

In other words, one tennis player’s US Open winner’s cheque is equivalent to the IPL champions’ prize money plus another ₹32 crore.

The gap is even more notable because the IPL’s ₹20 crore goes to a franchise rather than an individual player. An IPL cricketer’s personal income can include salary, performance bonuses and endorsements, but those are separate from the team’s championship prize.

The US Open is paying lower-ranked players more too

The headline $5.5 million figure tells only one part of the story. The USTA has increased payments across the singles draw, with a player losing in the first round of the main draw guaranteed $140,000. That is a 27% increase from the previous year and is also a Grand Slam record for a first-round singles payout.

The progression is significant. A player reaching the fourth round will earn $480,000, while a quarter-final appearance is worth $780,000. The semi-finalist’s cheque rises to $1.45 million, with the runner-up receiving $2.8 million before the champion’s $5.5 million payday.

That structure means the financial significance of simply reaching the latter stages of a Grand Slam is considerable, particularly for players outside the very top tier who do not have the endorsement portfolios of the biggest stars.

The prize-money gap tells a bigger sports-business story

The increase at the US Open comes at a time when tennis players have been demanding a larger share of the money generated by Grand Slam tournaments.

The USTA has described the $108 million package as an effort to give players a “fair share”, while leading players have continued to push for a formal revenue-sharing model. The 2026 package is up from $90 million in 2025 and $75 million in 2024, according to Reuters.

The tournament has also introduced a $2 million Player Support Program, split equally between male and female players, alongside other benefits for competitors.

That makes the US Open’s record cheque more than just a headline number. It reflects the increasing commercial value of elite tennis and the pressure on the sport’s governing bodies to ensure that the money generated by its biggest events reaches players at different levels.

For Indian fans, however, the simplest way to understand the number is this: winning the 2026 US Open singles title is worth more than two-and-a-half IPL championship purses, more than twice India’s 2026 T20 World Cup prize allocation and $1.5 million more than the winning purse at the 2023 men’s Cricket World Cup.

And unlike those cricket comparisons, the $5.5 million is a cheque for one individual athlete.