The Karnataka government’s investment push got a boost this week as the High-Level Clearance Committee, led by Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, cleared nine new projects and eight additional investment proposals totalling Rs 29,679 crore.

According to state government data, the package is expected to generate about 66,360 jobs across Karnataka, underscoring the focus on turning investment into manufacturing momentum and employment opportunities.

“Today we have clear signals for industrial growth so we must ensure thorough scrutiny and a robust audit to keep our incentives clean and investments growing,” CM Shivakumar said. The statement clarified that the committee’s decisions would be followed by a strict pre-clearance audit and compliance with all policy provisions to encourage industry establishment and expansion in Karnataka.

ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಸಮಗ್ರ ಕೈಗಾರಿಕಾ ಪ್ರಗತಿ ಹಾಗೂ ನಮ್ಮ ಯುವಜನತೆಗೆ ಉದ್ಯೋಗಾವಕಾಶ ಕಲ್ಪಿಸುವ ನಿಟ್ಟಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಇಂದು ಮಹತ್ವದ ಹೆಜ್ಜೆಯನ್ನಿಟ್ಟಿದ್ದೇವೆ. ಇಂದು ನನ್ನ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷತೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆದ ಉನ್ನತ ಮಟ್ಟದ ಒಪ್ಪಿಗೆ ನೀಡಿಕೆ ಸಮಿತಿ ಸಭೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕೈಗೊಂಡ ಪ್ರಮುಖ ತೀರ್ಮಾನಗಳು: * ಒಟ್ಟು ₹29,679 ಕೋಟಿ ಬಂಡವಾಳ ಹೂಡಿಕೆಯ 9 ಹೊಸ ಹಾಗೂ 8 ಹೆಚ್ಚುವರಿ… https://t.co/3IoudJq9tl — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) September 2, 2026

New investments to shape state’s industrial map

Several large-ticket projects form the core of the Rs 29,679 crore package. Karnataka cabinet ministers Priyank Kharge and MB Patil shared the names, investment and employment creation details on their social media.

Vibrancy Renewable Energies is slated to invest Rs 2,194.94 crore with the promise of 30,000 jobs. Mahindra Aerostructures will pour Rs 2,300 crore into the state and create 3,000 jobs. Aequs Consumer Products plans Rs 1,104 crore in investment, generating 4,813 jobs. Hero Future Energies comes in with a hefty Rs 9,760 crore investment, expected to provide 3,200 jobs.

Epsilon (Rs 1,500 crore), Toyota Kirloskar (Rs 1,200 crore), Nirani Sugars (Rs 4,062 crore), TruAlt Bioenergy (Rs 2,988 crore) and Lighthouse Alternative Assets (Rs 600 crore). In addition to these new proposals, the committee approved several additional investments- MSPL (Rs 884.25 crore), Ensure Reliance Power Solutions (Rs 250 crore), Honda Cars (Rs 437 crore), Bhima Fine Chemicals (Rs 605 crore), Sansera (Rs 492.24 crore), TVS Motors (Rs 1,050 crore), and Havells India (Rs 250 crore).

Here is a clean, publication-ready table based on the numbers you provided, with attribution to the X posts by Karnataka ministers Priyank Kharge and M B Patil.

Karnataka HLCC: New and additional investment projects approved

Category Company Investment (Rs crore) Jobs (where reported) New projects Vibrancy Renewable Energies 2,194.94 30,000 Mahindra Aerostructures 2,300.00 3,000 Aequs Consumer Products 1,104.00 4,813 Hero Future Energies 9,760.00 3,200 Epsilon 1,500.00 — Toyota Kirloskar 1,200.00 — Nirani Sugars 4,062.00 — TruAlt Bioenergy 2,988.00 — Lighthouse Alternative Assets 600.00 — Additional investments MSPL 884.25 — Ensure Reliance Power Solutions 250.00 — Honda Cars 437.00 — Bhima Fine Chemicals 605.00 — Sansera 492.24 — TVS Motors 1,050.00 — Havells India 250.00 — Total 29,679.43 ~66,360 (as per release)

Source: Figures as shared on X by Karnataka Ministers Priyank Kharge and MB Patil following the 68th State High-Level Clearance Committee meeting chaired by CM DK Shivakumar.

At the 68th State High Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC) meeting chaired by the Hon’ble @CMofKarnataka, investment projects worth ₹29,679 crore were approved with the potential to create 66,000+ jobs. Some notable investments include: – Mahindra Aerostructures will invest… pic.twitter.com/AVB4dMTEaI — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) September 3, 2026

A stronger, cleaner path to industrial licences

CM Shivakumar directed Karnataka’s Finance Department to thoroughly scrutinise project reports before granting industrial licences. He also mandated a mandatory pre-clearance audit for projects and directed officials to form a new audit team for this purpose.



“We will ensure strict compliance with all provisions of the industrial policy and take all necessary measures to encourage the establishment and expansion of industries,” the CM stated.

Bengaluru region aiming for USD 400 billion by 2037

In a separate development, CM Shivakumar reviewed a draft Economic Master Plan aimed at transforming the Bengaluru Metropolitan Region (BMR) into a global growth hub with a USD 400-billion economy and 2-2.5 million jobs by 2037.

The plan, prepared with support from the Indian Society of Engineering Geology (ISEG) Foundation, paints a picture of a region currently worth about USD 149 billion, with the potential to more than double in 11 years.

Key drivers for the 2037 goal

IT and GCC hubs: The plan seeks to position BMR as a global AI and technology center, with dedicated IT and GCC hubs, deep-tech sandboxes, and an AI mission. This reflects a belief that high-value digital and software industries will anchor the region’s growth.



Deep-tech manufacturing: Seven priority sectors—led by aerospace and defence, electronics, automotive, and biopharma/medical devices—are targeted to build a robust manufacturing base.



Healthcare, higher education and tourism: The plan envisions BMR as a leader in tertiary healthcare, world-class higher education, and high-end tourism to diversify the economy and build resilience.



Infrastructure and sustainability: Public transport is expected to rise from 35% to 75% of mobility share, with metro, suburban rail, and regional rapid transit corridors, plus plans for a second airport, upgraded ring roads, and multi-modal hubs.



Water and urbanisation: Water reuse and distribution efficiency will be improved, and the plan includes affordable housing and liveability measures such as private townships, transit-oriented development, and slum-rehabilitation programs to ensure inclusive growth.



The plan emphasises leveraging land value to fund development and using private investment at scale, with a focus on sustainability and inclusivity as core growth principles. Ministers Krishna Byre Gowda and Priyank Kharge, along with senior officials, were briefed on the plan and are expected to refine it into actionable steps.

What this means for Karnataka

Money in motion: Rs 29,679 crore in the State High-Level Clearance Committee in Karnataka (SHLCC) package signals strong investor interest across energy, manufacturing, and auto sectors, with a clear emphasis on green energy, electronics, and mobility.



Jobs on the rise: The new and expanded projects collectively target tens of thousands of jobs, boosting Karnataka’s employment numbers and supporting downstream economic activity.



A regional transformation: The USD 400-billion by 2037 target for the Bengaluru region would position the area among the world’s top urban economies, reflecting a bold play to combine IT leadership with heavy industry, healthcare and transport infrastructure.