Bengaluru commuters could soon get a new metro option, with the 7.5 km Kalena Agrahara-Tavarekere stretch of the Pink Line ready for inauguration. Karnataka Minister Krishne Byre Gowda stated that the state is hopeful of receiving an inauguration date from the Centre in September.

Gowda, along with Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, MLA M Krishnappa, Metro MD PC Jafar and other officials, undertook a trial run and inspected the progress ahead of the proposed opening.

“The 7.5 km Kalena Agrahara-Tavarekere stretch of Bengaluru’s Pink Line is ready for launch and will soon be open to the public,” Gowda stated in a post on X. “We are hopeful of receiving a date from the Government of India in September.

When could the Pink Line stretch open?

As per the latest update, the exact opening has not yet been announced; Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is aiming for the end of September, as per Surya.

Surya stated that he and Gowda have urged officials to stick to the targeted deadline and complete the remaining formalities.

“The Pink Line Metro finally nearing its opening. This will be a big relief for Bengaluru’s commuters,” Surya mentioned in a separate post on X.

Safety clearances are still awaited

Before passenger services can start, some regulatory approvals still need to be completed.

Surya mentioned he had talked to officials of the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) about the pending safety clearances and timelines.

“CMRS has assured the pending safety clearances will be completed in 1-2 weeks, followed by rolling stock approval,” Surya added.

He said that he would personally follow up with the Central Government, the concerned minister and the Railway Board Chairman to help get the necessary approvals at the earliest.

In his X post, Surya said the rolling stock approval was likely within the next 15 days, followed by clearance for the entire line.

Officials inspect Pink Line ahead of opening

Surya said he reviewed the Pink Line from Jayadeva to Kalena Agrahara, including all the stations on the stretch along with Gowda and Krishnappa.

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Gowda also said he undertook a trial run with Surya, Krishnappa, Metro MD PC Jafar and other officials and reviewed the development.

What will the Pink Line mean for commuters?

The upcoming section is expected to provide another mass-transit option for commuters travelling through the busy Bannerghatta Road corridor.

Surya mentioned the Pink Line would “significantly ease congestion on Bannerghatta Road and strengthen Bengaluru’s mass transit network.”

For passengers, the key developments to watch now are the completion of the pending safety and rolling stock approvals and the announcement of an inauguration date.