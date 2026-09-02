Tickets for India’s much-anticipated exhibition football match against Brazil in Kolkata were snapped up within minutes of sales opening on Wednesday.

Ticket sales began at 4 pm IST through the official ticketing partner, with buyers placed in a virtual queue as demand surged. Most tickets in the Rs 1,000-Rs 5,000 categories were sold within about 20 minutes. Premium tickets were priced significantly higher, at Rs 10,000-Rs 15,000, while the entry-level ticket was priced at Rs 999.

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A premium sporting product

Brazil’s senior men’s national team will play in India for the first time when it faces the Blue Tigers at Kolkata’s Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on October 3.

The 85,000-capacity stadium is expected to draw a large crowd, with demand extending beyond traditional premium seating despite ticket prices that are relatively high for an Indian football match.

A five-time World Cup winner and currently ranked fifth by FIFA, Brazil is also expected to bring a strong squad, subject to injuries. The prospect of players such as Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and Endrick appearing in Kolkata is likely to sustain demand around the fixture.

For organisers and the wider sports ecosystem, the match represents more than a one-day sporting event. A packed stadium can generate spending across ticketing, hospitality, transport, food and beverages, merchandise and local services.

Kolkata gets a major international sporting event

The match could also provide a boost to Kolkata’s sports and hospitality economy as fans travel to the city for the fixture.

The Salt Lake stadium will host another major international fixture three days later, when India face two-time world champions Uruguay on October 6. The back-to-back matches could increase demand for hotels, restaurants, local transport and other consumer services, although the eventual economic impact will depend on the number of visitors coming into the city and their spending patterns.

Brazil’s first senior men’s appearance in India also gives the country a high-profile opportunity to showcase its ability to host international sporting events.

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India faces three World Cup teams

The Brazil fixture is part of a demanding three-match international window for India.

The Blue Tigers will first play Panama in Bengaluru on September 26 before travelling to Kolkata for the Brazil match. They will then face Uruguay at the same venue on October 6.

All three opponents featured at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, giving India three consecutive tests against teams operating at a substantially higher level.

India’s head coach Khalid Jamil has named a 26-member squad for the fixtures, with the preparatory camp scheduled to begin in Bengaluru on September 14.

Brazil match has a wider commercial value

The immediate financial story is the speed at which tickets have been absorbed across price categories. But the larger commercial significance lies in the ability of marquee international sport to create demand beyond the stadium.

High-profile fixtures can bring together ticketing revenue, hospitality spending, travel, accommodation, food services and merchandise sales, while also creating commercial opportunities for sponsors and local businesses.

For Indian football, the Brazil and Uruguay fixtures offer a sporting test and a rare opportunity to demonstrate the commercial potential of hosting globally recognised teams.

The October 3 match will be closely watched on the pitch. But the ticket rush suggests that the economic value of the Brazil brand in India is already evident off it.