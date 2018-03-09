Sarcastic but very meaningful! Do you smoke? You may quit smoking after reading this viral tweet of Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag is known for his tweets. (PTI)

Virender Sehwag is known for his tweets. Not only in the field of cricket,when it comes to getting people to chuckle a little on the Internet, Sehwag is at the top of his game here as well. Sehwag has time and again asked the people in India to stop smoking. Now, once again the former Indian opener in quirky style have asked people to quit smoking. Sehwag took to Twitter and posted a picture with a caption that read: “Please don’t smoke. Apart from all this, you are not a truck, a human being. So, don’t emit smoke.”

Please don’t smoke. Apart from all this, you are not a truck , a human being. So , don’t emit smoke. pic.twitter.com/Ma1Ylu4cxF — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 9, 2018

The picture that was posted by Sehwag carried the title, “Smoke and win prizes.” The prizes that Sehwag has set were – First prize: Death, Second prize: Cancer, Third prize: Ulcer, Fourth prize: Asthma and Consolation prize: Cough. For the competition, the ticket is available at the pan shop and is priced at Rs 5 to 25 while the chief guest of the competition is ‘Yamraj (God of Death)’.

However, this is not the first time that Sehwag has spoken out against ‘smoking’. Earlier, on February 18, 2018, the Multan Ka Sultan had taken to Twitter and posted a collage of a man with his head inside a cage. He was sitting beside his wife and three children. In the picture, the wife can be seen locking the cage. The picture read: “Man locks his head in a cage in an attempt to quit smoking. Wife has the key and only opens it for meals.”

🙂 Anushasan level ! Kuch bhi karna pade, say no to smoking , you are a human being not a tempo. pic.twitter.com/AygDCtcyxL — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 18, 2018

The Indian opener tweeted the picture and captioned it as,”:) Anushasan level ! Kuch bhi karna pade, say no to smoking , you are a human being not a tempo.”