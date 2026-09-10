The ACC Men’s Premier Cup has generated a sharp spike in search interest in India, with Google Trends showing “Nepal vs Oman” among the country’s biggest sports search trends over the past 24 hours.

The search term crossed 20,000+ searches and was up 1,000%, according to the Google Trends snapshot captured on September 10. The trend was marked as active at the time of the snapshot.

The surge coincided with Nepal and Oman meeting in the first semi-final of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The match began at 7 am IST on Thursday.

Why Nepal vs Oman became a major Google search trend

The match carried added significance as a place in the ACC Men’s Premier Cup final was at stake.

Nepal entered the semi-final after finishing second in Group A behind Hong Kong on net run rate, while Oman progressed from Group B alongside group winners UAE. Nepal had won three of their four group matches, while Oman finished with two wins and two defeats.

The two sides had also met earlier in 2026, with Nepal beating Oman by eight wickets in an Asian Games Men’s T20I qualifier in June. Nepal also beat Oman by 81 runs in an ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match in May, although Oman had won their previous meeting in April.

Google Trends Snapshot

That recent head-to-head history added another layer to a semi-final that had a place in the tournament final at stake.

As it turned out, Nepal comfortably beat Oman to proceed to the final. Batting first, Nepal were restricted to 147 but Oman were bowled out for 60. Dipendra Singh Airee (51 off 76) and Sandeep Lamichhane (3/9) were the stand out performers for Nepal.

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Nepal’s cricket profile adds to search interest

Nepal’s growing presence in international cricket has also helped drive interest around the team, particularly among South Asian cricket followers.

The side featured established names including Sandeep Lamichhane, Rohit Paudel, Dipendra Singh Airee and Aasif Sheikh, while Oman also brought players such as Jatinder Singh, Hammad Mirza and Vinayak Shukla into the semi-final.

The Google Trends spike therefore came from a combination of a knockout fixture, two recognised associate cricket teams and live match interest.