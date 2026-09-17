Indian Railways will operate eight special train services between Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to handle the additional passenger rush on the long-distance route, North Central Railway said.

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The Prayagraj-Tirunelveli-Prayagraj Express Special will make four trips in each direction between Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh and Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu during September and October 2026.

Train No. 04171 Prayagraj-Tirunelveli Express Special will depart from Prayagraj at 10:20 am on September 19, September 26, October 3 and October 10. The train will reach Tirunelveli at 1:15 pm on the third day of its journey.

In the return direction, Train No. 04172 Tirunelveli-Prayagraj Express Special will leave Tirunelveli at 11:30 pm on September 21, September 28, October 5 and October 12. It will arrive at Prayagraj at 3:30 am on the fourth day.

Uttar Pradesh-Tamil Nadu special train: Route and stoppages

The special service will connect major railway stations across Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

On its journey from Prayagraj, the train will halt at Manikpur, Satna, Katni, Jabalpur, Itarsi, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Balharshah, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Ramgundam, Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudunagar, Satur and Kovilpatti before reaching Tirunelveli.

The train is scheduled to cover the route over multiple days, with the onward service reaching Tirunelveli at 1:15 pm on Monday after departing Prayagraj on Saturday.

Prayagraj-Tirunelveli train: Coach composition and booking

The special train will have one AC Three-Tier coach, 12 Sleeper Class coaches, six General Second Class coaches and two Second Class coaches equipped as Divyangjan-friendly cum Luggage Brake Vans.

North Central Railway has introduced the services to accommodate extra passenger demand on the route. Advance reservation for the special trains opened from 8 am on September 17 from the Southern Railway end.

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Passengers travelling on these services have been advised to check the latest timetable, stoppages and running status before beginning their journey, as schedules can be subject to operational changes.