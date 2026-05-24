December 2024. Ravichandran Ashwin retired from international cricket. No long speech. No tears on the field. He just stopped. Like he was installing a software patch and decided the old version had done its job. 106 Tests. 537 wickets. Six hundreds.

Numbers that look like they belong to three different players. But the real story is not in the scorebook. It is in a hospital bed in Chennai when he was twelve. It is in a narrow street in West Mambalam where glass windows decided how he would bat.

It is in the phone calls his father took from strangers while suffering heart failure. Ashwin the cricketer is finished. Ashwin the engineer is just getting started. Honestly, they were always the same person.

The Hip and the Debt

He was born in 1986. Madras. Middle-class Tamil household. His father, N. Ravichandran, was a club fast bowler who never broke through. The son had chronic wheezing. Fragile health. Then at twelve, the left hip disc slipped. Excruciating medical traction. Complete immobility.

Weeks in bed. Maybe months. The family spent money they did not have. His parents sacrificed beyond their modest means. Young Ashwin felt a debt. A heavy one. He still carries it. That debt created a zero-waste mind. Nothing wasted. Not a delivery. Not a rupee. Not a moment.

To save the hip, he taught himself to bat left-handed. He started yoga and never stopped. Short torso. Long legs. He looked like a stork. Other kids might have laughed. He did not care. He was fixing a problem. Engineers do not cry about broken parts. They find workarounds.

The body that looked awkward became the body that bowled 537 Test wickets. The same long legs that doctors worried about became the base of his action. Everything was repurposed. Nothing thrown away.

Young Ashwin. Photo: X

The Street and the Rules

Ramakrishnapuram 1st Street. West Mambalam. Gully cricket. No pads. If the ball hit your legs, it hurt. If the ball hit the glass windows straight ahead, it cost money your family did not have. So he stood leg-side of the ball.

He developed a pull shot that went only where it was safe. Not fancy. Survival. That is how he still thinks. Solving the problem directly in front of him. No romantic ideas. Just results.

Here he also found the sodakku ball. Flicking the ball with the middle finger. A street trick. A gully scam. Later the world called it the carrom ball. At twelve he also did his first Mankad. Ran out the non-striker for backing up. His friends accepted it. The written rule was the written rule.

Social niceties did not matter. This is not a small detail. This is the foundation of his entire business brain. Compliance over consensus. Standardization over sentiment. Written rules win. Always.

The Pivot

Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan. St Bede’s. Then SSN College of Engineering. B.Tech in Information Technology. He was an opening batsman for India Under-17. A proper batter. Then the back gave up again. He looked at the Tamil Nadu state squad. No off-spinner who could think like a batsman.

A gap in the market. He pivoted. Coldly. Not because he loved spin more than batting. Because he saw an opening. He approached spin bowling like a system to optimize.

Line. Length. Angle. Variation. Software updates. He was never the artist type. He was the coder. And coders do not wait for inspiration. They write code until it runs.

Young Ashwin with CSK. Photo: X

The Numbers and the Debugging

His international debut came in 2010. By then he was already a Chennai Super Kings product. He won the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy. But the real madness came in Test cricket.

300 wickets in 54 Tests. Faster than Dennis Lillee. 400, 450, 500. Second only to Muttiah Muralitharan in speed. Fastest Indian to every 50-wicket milestone. Eleven Player of the Series awards. Tied with Murali.

Four times he made a hundred and took five wickets in the same Test. No other Indian has done that even three times. Think about that. Four times. That is not luck. That is a system working.

He also played 116 ODIs and 65 T20Is. Took 156 and 72 wickets there too. But Tests were his main laboratory.

Early overseas tours were messy. Too many variations. Not enough stock ball. He was trying every trick and leaking runs like a broken pipe. So he debugged it. He went back to the offbreak. Drift. Dip. Subtle changes. He rebuilt his overseas record like a patch update.

Version 2.0. The carrom ball stayed. But the foundation got solid. That is his method. Never stop updating. If the software is outdated, you do not complain. You rewrite the code.

The Phone Call

At Chennai Super Kings, young Ashwin got left out of the playing XI. He picked up the phone. He called VB Chandrasekhar. The team mentor. A Tamil Nadu legend. Ashwin questioned his omission. Directly.

Who does that? A twenty-something calling a giant to say, look at my numbers, I deserve to play. But that is him. Flat hierarchy. No middlemen. Speak your data. Show your work.

That same directness runs his media company now. Carrom Ball Events and Marketing. Incorporated in August 2018.

That is not a hobby. That is a media company. He owns his own content. 1.88 million subscribers. 409 million views. Over 1480 videos.

He does not need a sports channel to interview him. He interviews others. He owns the microphone. The Hindi channel Ash ki Baat reaches audiences that English cannot. He talks about fan armies ruining the sport. He talks about money. He talks about what others only whisper in dressing rooms.

Brands pay him four and a half to five crore per deal because this voice is not polished by a PR team. It is his actual voice. Rough. Honest. Direct. Sometimes too direct. But real.

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Ashwin with his family. Photo: Instagram

The Father and the Wife

N. Ravichandran. Ashwin’s father. On bad days, he answered dozens of phone calls from critics. Strangers abusing his son. While he himself was dealing with heart failure. Imagine that rhythm. Ring. Abuse. Ring. Heart medicine. Ring. More abuse.

Day after day. Ashwin watched this. He decided to build a wall. A structured family office. Not for show. For protection. For sanity.

His wife Prithi studied Biotech at the same SSN College. Then IPR law at NLSIU Bangalore. She is Managing Director of Carrom Ball Events. Director at Gen-Next and Musketeers. She runs compliance. Operations. The noise. The filings. He runs strategy. Cricket. Investments.

This is the real partnership. Not social media romance. This is two engineers running a household like a company. Because they know that unprotected families break under Indian cricket scrutiny. They have seen it happen to others.

The Businesses as Memories

Every company he owns is a childhood memory turned into revenue. That is not an accident. He sees the same problem everywhere. And he fixes it.

Ashwin has invested in VOC Automotive. Photo: X

VOC Automotive. April 2025. He invested and became brand ambassador. Two-wheeler servicing. 150 outlets across India. Target is 300 outlets and 50 crore revenue by FY26. The company was founded in 2019 by Venkatesh B M and Lokesh S. The sector was full of roadside mechanics.

Cheating. Opaque pricing. No receipts. Ashwin looked at this and saw the Mankad. Written rules. Digital diagnostics. Fixed prices. Service logs. Replace the informal with the formal. That is his entire philosophy in one company. One investment. One rulebook applied to an unorganized sector.

Qwili. July 2022. South African fintech. Townships. Low income. Severe constraints. He put money into the 1.2 million dollar seed round. He co-invested with E4EAfrica and Next Chymia Consulting. Regional firms who know the ground. Micro-merchants get cheap smartphones.

They sell digital services. Mobile data. Electricity. Micro-insurance. Making do with nothing. Just like batting without pads next to glass windows.

He knows how to win in places with no resources. Because he started there. Because West Mambalam was also a resource-constrained environment. You do not need much. You need the right angle.

Turf Town. Co-founded in 2018. Self-funded. Chennai-based. A sports matchmaking app. Find a venue. Book a court. Connect players. Football. Cricket. Badminton.

It fixes the problem of empty courts and uncoordinated players. Software upgrade thinking. If the system is inefficient, build an app. If the market is fragmented, connect it. Simple.

Musketeers Sports Arenas. June 2024. Pickleball. Prithi runs it with Dhiraj Bothra and Sailesh Kumar. Premium courts in Chennai. Small money. Big thinking. Community fitness. Recreational infrastructure. He sees where urban India is going. And he gets there early. Before the crowd. Before the prices go up.

Gen-Next Cricket Institute. Founded by his father in 2012. Incorporated 2017. Six centres in Chennai. Plus Sharjah. Plus Maidenhead in the UK. He teaches there. Video analysis. Modern conditioning. Discipline.

This is where he pays the debt back. Not with words. With hours. With curriculum. With his actual presence.

Superking Ventures. June 2024. He rejoined the India Cements group. CSK’s High-Performance Centre in Navalur. Talent identification. Spin-bowling programs. Mentoring young boys who think like he did. He is building the pipeline now. Finding the next engineer. The next awkward body with a sharp mind.

Then Dublin. March 2026. European T20 Premier League. ICC-sanctioned. Cricket Ireland. Cricket Scotland. Royal Dutch Cricket Association. Rahul Dravid bought the Dublin Guardians franchise. Ten-year deal. Fifteen million dollars. Player salary cap of 1.5 million dollars.

Dravid appointed Ashwin captain and mentor. Complete control on cricket operations. Dravid handles the business. Sponsorships. Grassroots in Europe. Ashwin handles the team.

A boy from West Mambalam picking a squad in Ireland. If you wrote this in a movie, people would say it is too much. But this is his life. And it makes perfect sense. Because Dravid trusts his mind. And Ashwin trusts Dravid’s structure.

Ashwin in Test jersey. Photo: X

The Money and the Street

His net worth is estimated at 132 crore. Annual income around 10 crore. BCCI retainer was 5 crore. IPL 2025 salary with CSK is 9.75 crore. Cumulative IPL earnings between 82 and 100 crore. Endorsements at 4.5 to 5 crore per deal. Financial Express has not independently verified these numbers

He owns a luxury house in West Mambalam said to be worth 9 crore. He could have moved to Boat Club or Poes Garden. He stayed in the same area where he played gully cricket. That says everything about him. He does not run away from where he came from. He builds on top of it.

Global real estate worth 26 crore. Cars worth over 7 crore. A Rolls-Royce Ghost at 6 crore. An Audi Q7 at 93 lakh. People see the car and think he has changed.

They do not see the yoga mat. They do not see the man still trying to fix his hip every morning. The money bought the car. The debt bought the discipline. The car is for the world. The yoga is for him.

What If

What if that hip had never slipped? What if his father never had to take those angry calls? He might have been another opening batsman who faded away when the next flashy teenager arrived. Instead the body broke.

And the mind grew. He became the fastest to 300 wickets. The investor in township fintech. The owner of pickleball courts. The captain in Dublin. The mentor at Navalur.

The software is still updating. The carrom ball is still spinning. Only now it spins into balance sheets. Into South African townships. Into Chennai sports hubs. Into Irish cricket grounds. The written rules still matter more than the unwritten ones.

And Ashwin is still reading them more carefully than anyone else in the room. He always did. That is why he won. And that is why he will keep winning. Just differently now. Same code. New platform.

Editorial Note: This is an independent profile. Mr. Ravichandran Ashwin and their representatives were contacted but did not respond prior to the time of publication. In the absence of direct comment, this article was reported using publicly available records and regulatory filings, where applicable. This content was produced in accordance with FinancialExpress.com’s editorial guidelines.