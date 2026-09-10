Sri Lanka Cricket is facing an estimated revenue loss of about Rs 188 crore ($20 million) after the country lost the hosting rights for the inaugural ICC Women’s Champions Trophy in 2027, with the tournament set to be held in India.

The six-nation tournament will take place from Feb. 14-28, 2027, with matches scheduled in Mumbai and Vadodara.

Sri Lanka was originally due to host the tournament, but the International Cricket Council moved the event to India, citing government interference and the absence of an elected administration at Sri Lanka Cricket.

“There will certainly be a hosting fee paid to us. I believe it is around $2 million. At the same time, SLC would have to incur expenditure sprucing up places and getting the facilities up to scratch,” Prakash Schaffter, secretary of SLC’s transformation committee, told reporters.

The estimated $20 million loss includes the financial impact of not hosting the tournament, although SLC would also have incurred costs to prepare venues and facilities for the event.

ICC cites government interference

The ICC announced last week that the tournament would be moved to India after determining that the process to restructure Sri Lanka Cricket’s administration was not in line with the governing body’s requirements.

Sri Lanka’s current interim committee was appointed by the country’s sports minister in April following the resignation of the elected board headed by Shammi Silva.

The interim committee is working on a new constitution for SLC, with the aim of addressing concerns over governance and corruption within the country’s cricket administration.

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Second major ICC event lost since 2024

The loss of the 2027 Women’s Champions Trophy adds to Sri Lanka’s recent difficulties in hosting major international cricket events.

It is the second ICC event Sri Lanka has lost since 2024 amid concerns over government involvement in the administration of cricket, according to the report.

For SLC, the decision represents not only a setback in its efforts to host major international tournaments but also a significant financial blow, with the organisation estimating the revenue impact at around Rs 188 crore.