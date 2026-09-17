Passengers planning train journeys during the upcoming Puja season will have additional travel options on routes interlinking Kolkata, Kanpur Central, Agra Cantt, VGL Jhansi and Asansol. Eastern Railway has announced Puja Special trains on three routes, with services slated during October and November 2026.

The special trains will run on the Agra Cantt-Kolkata-Agra Cantt, VGL Jhansi-Asansol-VGL Jhansi and Kanpur Central-Kolkata and Kanpur Central routes.

Eastern Railway shared separate announcements for the three services on its official X handle, along with their operating dates, stoppages, timings and accommodation details. Passengers planning festive-season journeys can check the route-wise details below.

Agra Cantt-Kolkata Puja Special: 9 trips in each direction

Train No. 01911 Agra Cantt-Kolkata Special will depart from Agra Cantt at 3:40 am every Thursday from October 1 to November 26, 2026. It will reach Kolkata at 4:05 am the next day. A total of nine trips is lined up.

In the return leg, Train No. 01912 Kolkata-Agra Cantt Special will leave Kolkata at 7:25 am every Friday from October 2 to November 27 and reach Agra Cantt at 8:00 am the next day. This service will also offer nine trips.

The trains will stop at Naihati, Durgapur, Barddhaman, Bandel and Asansol in both directions. The trains will have General Second Class, air-conditioned and Sleeper Class facilities.

Kanpur-Central-Kolkata Puja Special: Check schedule

Passengers travelling between Kanpur and Kolkata can also use Train No. 04157 Kanpur Central-Kolkata Special, which will leave Kanpur Central at 8:00 am every Tuesday from October 6 to November 24. It will reach Kolkata at 4:05 am the next day. Eastern Railway has announced eight trips for this special train.

Train No. 04158 Kolkata-Kanpur Central Special will depart at 7:25 am every Wednesday from October 7 to November 25 and will reach Kanpur Central at 1:25 am the next day. Eight trips are slated for this route as well.

The trains will stop at Naihati, Durgapur, Bandel, Barddhaman, and Asansol in both directions. General Second Class, Sleeper Class and air-conditioned accommodation can be opted for while booking tickets.

VGL Jhansi-Asansol Puja Special: 16 trips each way

Eastern Railway has also announced special trains between VGL Jhansi and Asansol.

Train No. 04185 VGL Jhansi-Asansol Special will leave VGL Jhansi at 9:20 am every Wednesday and Sunday from October 7 to November 29 and reach Asansol at 2:45 pm the next day. It will operate 16 trips.

On its return trip, Train No. 04186 Asansol-VGL Jhansi Special will leave Asansol at 5:10 pm every Thursday and Monday from October 8 to November 30. It will reach VGL Jhansi at 7:10 pm the next day, with 16 trips slated.

These trains will have stoppages at Chittaranjan, Jasidih and Madhupur in both directions. They will have General Second Class, Second Class, Second Seating, Sleeper Class and air-conditioned accommodation.

Puja Special trains 2026 schedule

Train Route Runs from Frequency Trips 01911 Agra Cantt → Kolkata Oct 1-Nov 26 Thursday 9 01912 Kolkata → Agra Cantt Oct 2-Nov 27 Friday 9 04157 Kanpur Central → Kolkata Oct 6-Nov 24 Tuesday 8 04158 Kolkata → Kanpur Central Oct 7-Nov 25 Wednesday 8 04185 VGL Jhansi → Asansol Oct 7-Nov 29 Wednesday & Sunday 16 04186 Asansol → VGL Jhansi Oct 8-Nov 30 Thursday & Monday 16

Passengers can book their tickets through railway reservation counters and online.