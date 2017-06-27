Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5 Full Schedule, Squads: New season to start on July 28 with 12 participating teams

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5 Full Schedule, Squads: The tournament will start on July 28. (Source: Pro Kabaddi)

The Pro Kabbadi League is back with its fifth season which is going to kick start on July 28, according to a tentative schedule obtained by Sportskeeda.com. As per the schedule, the final of the tournament will be played on October 28th. This year four new teams have been included in the competition which means the fans will get to witness 12 sides taking on each other. All the sides will travel to twelve venues that are home to the teams participating in the league. In the first week of the league, matches will be played in Hyderabad between 28th July and 3rd August. The action will then shift to Bengaluru followed by Ahmedabad and Lucknow. In this year’s action, franchises spent over Rs 46.99 crore on 227 players with Nitin Tomar becoming the costliest player in the history of Pro Kabaddi League. He was bought by Uttar Pradesh for Rs 93 lakh.

Here is Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5 schedule:

Week 1 – July 28th to August 3 – Hyderabad

Week 2 – August 4 to August 10 – Bangalore

Week 3 – August 11 to August 17 – Ahmedabad

Week 4 – August 18 to August 24 – Lucknow

Week 5 – August 25 to August 31 – Mumbai

Week 6 – September 1 to September 7 – Kolkata

Week 7- September 8 to September 14 – Haryana

Week 8 – September 15 to September 21 – Ranchi

Week 9 – September 22 to September 28 – Delhi

Week 10 – September 29 to October 5 – Chennai

Week 11 – October 6 to October 12 – Jaipur

Week 12 – September 13 to October 20 – Pune

Playoffs – October 22, 23 – Mumbai

October 26, 28 – Chennai

A bigger, better season – this edition of #VivoProKabaddi will allow no room for errors! #LePanga begins from 28th July LIVE on Star Sports! pic.twitter.com/sfJipiOMrk — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) June 9, 2017

Here are Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5 Squads:

Puneri Paltan

Deepak Hooda, Ziaur Rahman, Takamitsu Kono, Sandeep Narwal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Rajesh Mondal, Ravi Kumar, Rohit Kumar Choudary, Umesh Mhatre, More G B, Akshay Jadhav, Suresh Kumar, Ajay, Narender Hooda

Squad strength: 15 (13 Indian, 2 Overseas)

Bengal Warriors

Jang Kun Lee, Ravindra Ramesh Kumavat, Sandeep Malik, Ameares Mondal, Ran Singh, PO Surjeet Singh, Youngchang Ko, Bhupender Singh, Shrikant Tewthia, Virendra Singh, Maninder Singh, Deepak Narwal, Rahul Kumar, Shashank Wankhede, Vinod Kumar, Vikash, Kuldeep, Anil Kumar

Squad strength: 18 (16 Indian, 2 Overseas)

Bengaluru Bulls

Ashish Kumar, Harish Naik, Sumit Singh, Ravinder Pahal, Ajay, Rohit Kumar, Sinotharan Kanesharajah, Sanjay Shrestha, Sachin Kumar, Gurvinder Singh, Mahender Singh, Pradeep Narwal, Kuldeep Singh, Ankit Sangwan, Amit, Rohit, Preetam Chhillar, Sunil Jaipal

Squad strength: 18 (16 Indian, 2 Overseas)

Dabang Delhi

Meraj Sheykh, Tapas Pal, Vishal, Abolfazel Maghsodlo, Nilesh Shinde, Ravi Dalal, Bajirao Hodage, Sunil, Suraj Desai, Rohit Baliyan, Patil Anand, Rupesh Tomar, Viraj Vishnu Landge, Suresu Kumar, Chetan S, Vipin Malik, Shubham Ashok Palkar, Swapnil Dilip Shinde, Satpal, Yatharth

Squad strength: 20 (18 Indian, 2 Overseas)

Team Gujarat

Fazel Atrachali, Rohit Gulia, C Kalai Arasan, Abozar Mohajermighani, Sukesh Hegde, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Seongryeol Kim, Mahipal Narwal, Vikas Kale, Manoj Kumar, Sachin, Amit Om Prakash Rathi, Dange Sultan, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Pawan Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Chandran Ranjit

Squad strength: 18 (15 Indian, 3 Overseas)

Team Haryana

Surender Nada,, Mayur Shivtarkar, Vikash, Neeraj Kumar, Khomsan Thongkham, Mohit Chhillar, Sonu Narwal, CPO Surjeet Singh, David Mosambayi, Deepak Kumar, Mahender Singh Dhaka, Prashant Kumar Rai, Deepak Kumar Dahiya, Wazir Singh, Parmod Narwal, Jeeva Gopal, Rakesh Singh Kumar, Vikash Khandola, Ashish Chhokar, Kuldeep Singh, Babu M, Raju Lal Choudhary

Squad strength: 22 (20 Indian, 2 Overseas)

What’s @RaiderRahul got planned for #VivoProKabaddi Season 5? We caught up with the @Telugu_Titans talisman and here’s what he had to say! pic.twitter.com/keZbdTeJVS — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) June 11, 2017

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Ajit Singh, Santhapanaselvam, Manjeet Chhillar, Jasvir Singh, Selvamani K., Jaemin Lee, Donggyu Kim, Manoj Dhull, Navneet Gautam, Somvir Shekhar, Pawan Kumar, Kamal Kishor, Tushar Patil, Vignesh B, Siddharth, Sunil Siddhgavali, Ravinder Kumar, Abhishek N., Rahul Choudhary

Squad strength: 19 (17 Indian, 2 Overseas)

Patna Pirates

Pardeep Narwal, Vijay, Parveen Birwal, Arvind Kumar, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Vishal Mane, Sachin Shingade, Monu Goyat, Md. Zakir Hossain, Jaideep, Manish, Jawahar, Satish, Sandeep, Virender Singh, Vikash Jaglan, Vishnu Uthaman, Vinod Kumar

Squad strength: 18 (16 Indian, 2 Overseas)

Tamil Nadu

Ajay Thakur, Bhavani Rajput, Prathap, Rajesh, Anil Kumar, Amit Hooda, Mugilan, Donggeon Lee , Waleed Al Hasani, Chansik Park, Anil Kumar, C. Arun, Sanket Chavan, T. Prabhakaran, M. Thivakaran, Sombir, Vijay Kumar, Vijin Thangadurai, Muruthu M, Vineet Sharma, K. Prapanjan, Sujit Maharana, Darshan J., Sarang Arun Deshmukh, Ananthkumar

Squad strength: 25 (22 Indian, 3 Overseas)

Telugu Titans

Rahul Chaudhari, Vishal Bharadwaj, Athul M S, Sombir, Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan, Rakesh Kumar, Rohit Rana, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari ,Vinod Kumar, Amit Singh Chillar, Vikas Kumar, Vikas, Nilesh Salunke, Vinoth Kumar, Munish, Vikrant, Ankit Malik, Elangeshwaran R

Squad strength: 18 (16 Indian, 2 Overseas)

Team UP

Nitesh Kumar, Pankaj, Sulieman Kabir, Rajesh Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, Nitin Tomar, Rishank Devadiga, Hadi Tajik, Gurvinder Singh, Surendra Singh, Mahesh Goud, Santosh B.S, Ajvender Singh, Rohit Kumar, Sanoj Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Sunil, Sagar B. Krishna

Squad strength: 18 (16 Indian, 2 Overseas)

U Mumba

Anup Kumar, E Subash, Surender Singh, Shiv Om, Hadi Oshtorak, Yongjoo Ok, Dongju Hong, Kuldeep Singh, Joginder Singh Narwal, Kashiling Adake, Nitin Madane, Shabeer Bappu, D. Suresh Kumar, Darsan, Shrikant Jadhav, Deepak Yadav, N. Renjith, Mohan Raman G

Squad strength: 18 (15 Indian, 3 Overseas)