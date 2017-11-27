Indian Sports Honours 2017: Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu bag Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year awards; Check Full List

Badminton stars Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu bagged the Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year awards respectively in the Individual category at the inaugural edition of Indian Sports Honours 2017, which was held in Mumbai. The Indian Sports Honours is an initiative partnered with Indian captain Virat Kohli and Sanjiv Goenka. The selection process is rigorous and is overseen by a group of sporting legends, sports journalists and fans. Apart from the Badminton duo, Ravichandran Ashwin and Indian Women’s Cricket captain Mithali Raj were awarded Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year awards, respectively, in the Team Sports category. Kohli along with Goenka and badminton legend P Gopichand had launched the ISH in September. Here is the full list of the winners.
Main Honours (SJFI – EnY Process):
Sportsman of the year (Individual sport) – Srikanth Kidambi
Sportsman of the year (Team sport) – Ravichandran Ashwin
Sportswoman of the year (Individual sport) – P.V. Sindhu
Sportswoman of the year (Team sport) – Mithali Raj
Team of the year (Men/Women) – Indian Women’s Cricket Team
Coach of the year – Bisveshwar Nandi
Emerging Sportswoman of the year – Aditi Ashok
Emerging Sportsman of the year – Neeraj Chopra
Differently abled Sportsman of the year – Devendra Jhajaria
Differently abled Sportswoman of the year – Deepa Malik
Jury Honours:
Keep Walking Honour for Lifetime achievement – Balbir Singh
Inspirational Honour – Sania Mirza
Transformational Contribution to Sport – Abhinav Bindra
Popular choice Honours:
Breakthrough performance of the year – Hardik Pandya
Star Sports ‘Believe’ Honour (Comeback of the year) – Saina Nehwal
Spirit of Sport – Yogeshwar Dutt
Player of the year – Sunil Chhetri
Club of the year – Mumbai Indians
Best Fan Club – Manjappada Kerala Blasters
VKF Athlete Development Programme – Scholarship Athletes:
Sumit Nagal – Tennis
Karman Kaur Thandi – Tennis
Diya Dhayal – Archery
Shivani Kataria – Swimming
Swastika Ghosh – Table Tennis
Aadil Bedi – Golf
Aryamann Tandon – Badminton