Indian Sports Honours 2017: Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu bag Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year awards; Check Full List

PV Sindhu accepted the Sportswoman of the Year award from actor Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Gupta.

Badminton stars Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu bagged the Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year awards respectively in the Individual category at the inaugural edition of Indian Sports Honours 2017, which was held in Mumbai. The Indian Sports Honours is an initiative partnered with Indian captain Virat Kohli and Sanjiv Goenka. The selection process is rigorous and is overseen by a group of sporting legends, sports journalists and fans. Apart from the Badminton duo, Ravichandran Ashwin and Indian Women’s Cricket captain Mithali Raj were awarded Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year awards, respectively, in the Team Sports category. Kohli along with Goenka and badminton legend P Gopichand had launched the ISH in September. Here is the full list of the winners.

Main Honours (SJFI – EnY Process):

Sportsman of the year (Individual sport) – Srikanth Kidambi

Sportsman of the year (Team sport) – Ravichandran Ashwin

Sportswoman of the year (Individual sport) – P.V. Sindhu

Sportswoman of the year (Team sport) – Mithali Raj

Team of the year (Men/Women) – Indian Women’s Cricket Team

Coach of the year – Bisveshwar Nandi

Emerging Sportswoman of the year – Aditi Ashok

Emerging Sportsman of the year – Neeraj Chopra

Differently abled Sportsman of the year – Devendra Jhajaria

Differently abled Sportswoman of the year – Deepa Malik

Jury Honours:

Keep Walking Honour for Lifetime achievement – Balbir Singh

Inspirational Honour – Sania Mirza

Transformational Contribution to Sport – Abhinav Bindra

Popular choice Honours:

Breakthrough performance of the year – Hardik Pandya

Star Sports ‘Believe’ Honour (Comeback of the year) – Saina Nehwal

Spirit of Sport – Yogeshwar Dutt

Player of the year – Sunil Chhetri

Club of the year – Mumbai Indians

Best Fan Club – Manjappada Kerala Blasters

VKF Athlete Development Programme – Scholarship Athletes:

Sumit Nagal – Tennis

Karman Kaur Thandi – Tennis

Diya Dhayal – Archery

Shivani Kataria – Swimming

Swastika Ghosh – Table Tennis

Aadil Bedi – Golf

Aryamann Tandon – Badminton