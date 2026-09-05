Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will face Pakistan in their final Group A match of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 on Saturday, with the defending champions already through to the semi-finals.

India have been the standout team in the tournament so far. They began their campaign with a 94-run win over Thailand before thrashing Hong Kong by 137 runs, with Smriti Mandhana smashing a record-breaking 124 to underline her form.

Pakistan, meanwhile, have struggled for consistency with the bat. They were pushed by Thailand in their previous game despite successfully defending a modest 119, and will need a significant improvement against India’s bowling attack.

India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details

When is the India vs Pakistan match?

The India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match will be played on Saturday, September 5, at 8:00 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Pakistan match be played?

The match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, UAE.

Where to watch India vs Pakistan on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network channels in India.

Where to watch India vs Pakistan live streaming?

The match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Can you watch India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup match for free?

No, you cannot watch the India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match for free online. Fans will need a SonyLIV subscription to stream the match.

What is the cheapest way of watching the match?

If you already have a television and DTH connection, subscribing to a Sony Sports channel pack could be the more economical option compared with taking a separate streaming subscription.

For example, Sony Sports channel packs on Tata Play start at around ₹62.54 per month for certain SD broadcaster bouquets, including Sony Happy India Sports Action 2. Prices can vary depending on the pack and current offers.

Fans opting for SonyLIV should check the latest subscription price displayed on the platform before purchasing a plan.

India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup 2026: What to expect?

India have already secured their place in the semi-finals, giving Harmanpreet Kaur‘s side some room to experiment ahead of the knockout stage.

Smriti Mandhana‘s 124 against Hong Kong has added further momentum to India’s campaign, while Shafali Verma has also been among the team’s key performers at the top of the order.

The match could also give India’s middle order valuable time in the middle. Pratika Rawal, Richa Ghosh and Harmanpreet have all had limited opportunities to play long innings so far.

Pakistan’s batting will face its biggest test yet. Their top order struggled against Thailand, losing three wickets inside the powerplay before the team managed to defend 119.

India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Squads

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Pratika Rawal, Radha Yadav, Gunalan Kamalini, Prema Rawat.

Pakistan: Fatima Sana (captain), Ayesha Zafar, Eman Naseer, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Momina Riasat, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar.