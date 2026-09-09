Wipro and CrowdStrike on Tuesday announced a new Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Command Centre. The two companies said it is meant to help enterprises deal with cyber threats that now move faster because of AI.

The announcement was made jointly from East Brunswick in New Jersey, Bengaluru and Austin, Texas, as per a filing with the exchanges.

Wipro-CrowdStrike Command Centre to integrate endpoint, cloud and AI security

The Command Centre is designed to help enterprises shift away from tool-driven security operations. Instead, it pushes companies toward what Wipro calls an enterprise-wide, risk-led operating model, the filing said.

It will run on Wipro’s own Intelligence platform, through two offerings called CyberTransform and CyberShield. The setup will be backed by CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform.

Together, the companies said, the offering will bring endpoint security, cloud security, exposure management and AI security under one roof. It will also aim to unify detection and response through a modern Security Operations Centre.

“Cyber risk is intensifying pressure on boardroom decision-making. Threats that once remained dormant for months can now materialise within hours, driven by external triggers and AI-enabled exploitation. The Command Center will work with enterprises to turn security signals into business risk intelligence, enabling them to sense, prioritise, and respond at machine speed.” Amar Bysani, Global Practice Head for Cybersecurity and Risk Services at Wipro, said.

New cybersecurity offering builds on Wipro’s partnership with CrowdStrike’s Project QuiltWorks

The companies said the new offering builds on Wipro’s membership in CrowdStrike’s Project QuiltWorks. That is a global coalition focused on identifying, prioritising, and remediating risks tied to frontier AI systems.

“AI is fundamentally changing both the threat landscape and how enterprises run defence programs. Together, CrowdStrike and Wipro are giving CISOs the AI-native security, intelligence, and services they need to turn risk into action at machine speed and transform security into a business advantage,” Daniel Bernard, Chief Business Officer, CrowdStrike, said.

About Wipro

Wipro is a technology services and consulting company that focuses on building solutions for clients’ digital transformation needs. The company says it leans on a consulting-led approach and its Wipro Intelligence suite of AI-powered platforms and offerings to help clients build intelligent and sustainable businesses. Its Wipro Innovation Network, part of the Intelligence suite, brings together its innovation labs, partner labs, academic institutions and global tech communities for client-focused co-creation. Wipro counts more than 240,000 employees and business partners across 65 countries.

Wipro share price today

Wipro’s share price was down 2.33% as of market close on September 9. The company’s share price has been down 9.46% as of last month. Over the past year, Wipro’s share price has been down 32.76%.