The biggest concern after retirement isn’t simply whether the stock market will fall. Market declines are a part of investing. The real worry is what happens if the market crashes just when your income has stopped and you need to withdraw money from your investments every month.

While working, a 20% market fall may be easier to handle because a salary continues to come in. You can wait for the market to recover. After retirement, however, the situation changes.

Suppose you retire with Rs 1.5 crore and need Rs 6 lakh a year to meet your expenses. If the market falls sharply, you now have two competing needs: fund your expenses and avoid selling investments when prices are low.

Selling equity during such a downturn can hurt twice. You sell more units to raise the same amount of money, and you are left with fewer units when the market eventually recovers.

This is where asset allocation becomes important. An 80:20 equity-debt portfolio, with 80% in equity and 20% in debt, is one approach that can give a retiree some room during a market downturn. But can it really protect the retirement corpus?

Why the timing of a market crash matters

Once withdrawals begin, the overall market return is not the only thing that matters. The timing of the returns can have a major impact on the final corpus.

This is known as sequence-of-returns risk. A sharp fall in the early years of retirement can be more damaging because the portfolio is losing value at the same time that money is being withdrawn.

Mukesh Kumawat, Executive Director, Anand Rathi Wealth Limited, explains: “Sequence of returns risk becomes particularly important once withdrawals begin, because a sharp fall in the early years can have a much greater impact on a retirement corpus than the same fall occurring later.”

Consider two investors who both retire with Rs 1.5 crore and withdraw Rs 6 lakh a year. Both experience the same set of returns over five years, but in a different order.

Investor A suffers a 20% fall followed by a 10% fall in the first two years. Investor B gets good returns first and faces the downturn later.

After five years, Investor A is left with approximately Rs 1.25 crore, while Investor B retains about Rs 1.39 crore.

The example shows why the timing of losses matters so much when withdrawals have already started.

How can an 80:20 portfolio help?

A retiree cannot control when the market will fall. But they can decide which part of the portfolio to use when they need money.

This is the basic idea behind an 80:20 allocation. The equity portion remains invested for long-term growth, while the debt portion can provide liquidity during periods of market stress.

Kumawat says: “One mistake retirees should avoid is withdrawing from the equity portion of the portfolio.”

For example, a Rs 1 crore retirement portfolio with an 80:20 allocation would look like this:

Portfolio Amount Equity — 80% Rs 80 lakh Debt — 20% Rs 20 lakh Annual withdrawal — 4% Rs 4 lakh

If the market falls sharply, the Rs 4 lakh annual withdrawal could, in this illustration, be funded from the debt portion rather than by selling equity at depressed prices.

Kumawat suggests that a 4% annual withdrawal can provide a reasonable cushion for a long retirement, while the portfolio can be rebalanced periodically to maintain the intended asset allocation.

The strategy does not prevent the equity portfolio from falling. Its purpose is to reduce the need to sell equity during the downturn.

How much should you keep in debt?

The 20% debt allocation should not automatically be treated as enough for every retiree. The right buffer depends on how much you spend, how much income comes from a pension or annuity, the size of your corpus and how long the retirement could last.

Some investors may also prefer to keep a separate pool of relatively stable assets for two or three years of expenses. But there is no universal number.

Akshay Rao, Head-Products & Strategy, Tata Asset Management, says: “However, there is no one-size-fits-all number such as two or three years that will work for every investor.”

The more important question is how much liquidity you need so that a market downturn does not force you to sell equity to fund essential expenses.

Kumawat also recommends maintaining a separate emergency reserve covering at least six to eight months of expenses for unexpected medical or other large expenses.

Should you stop your SWP when markets crash?

Not necessarily. If the portfolio has the right asset allocation and near-term expenses can be met from debt, there may be little reason to change a planned SWP simply because the market has fallen.

Kumawat says: “Yes, retirees should generally continue with the planned SWP even when markets fall sharply, rather than change withdrawals based on short-term market movements, provided you have the right asset allocation strategy in place.”

However, retirees can distinguish between essential and discretionary expenses. Essential expenses need to be protected, while discretionary spending can be reduced temporarily during a sharp correction if necessary.

Rao says: “During a sharp market correction, investors could review their discretionary expenses and, where feasible, temporarily moderate withdrawals rather than mechanically redeeming the same amount.”

This flexibility can reduce the amount that needs to be withdrawn while the market is under pressure.

Inflation also needs to be considered. A withdrawal amount that is sufficient today may not be enough several years later. At the same time, withdrawals that are too high can put excessive pressure on the corpus.

What about stopping SIP as retirement approaches?

Retirement does not automatically mean that an investor must stop their SIP and immediately start an SWP.

The transition should depend on when regular income from the portfolio is actually needed, whether the retirement corpus has already been built and what the investor’s expenses look like.

Kumawat says: “The shift to an SWP should therefore be driven by the need for regular income and the investor’s expenses, rather than by a fixed retirement date.”

Rao similarly recommends planning the withdrawal strategy before retirement, taking into account expected expenses, inflation, the investment horizon and sustainable withdrawals.

Is 80:20 right for everyone?

No. The 80:20 allocation is a framework, not a magic number. A retiree with a substantial pension or annuity may need to withdraw very little from investments. Another person may depend almost entirely on the portfolio for monthly expenses.

Their asset allocations may therefore need to be different.

As retirement approaches, investors can gradually rebalance the portfolio based on their risk profile and cash-flow needs. The aim is not to predict the next market crash but to ensure that the portfolio is prepared if one occurs.

Most importantly, the 80:20 strategy is not a set-it-and-forget-it arrangement. Withdrawals change the portfolio balance, while market movements can also push the allocation away from the target.

Regular rebalancing can help bring the portfolio back towards the intended allocation.

The real protection is avoiding forced selling

An 80:20 portfolio cannot protect a retirement corpus from a market crash. The equity portion can still fall sharply. What the debt component can provide is breathing room.

That breathing room can help a retiree meet near-term expenses without immediately selling equity at a depressed price.

This is ultimately what retirement planning needs to address. The question is not just how large a corpus you have. It is also how much you need to withdraw, where that money will come from during a market downturn and how long the portfolio needs to support you.

As Rao puts it: “The key is to begin planning the withdrawal strategy before retirement rather than making a sudden shift when regular income stops.”

An 80:20 equity-debt mix can therefore be useful for some retirees, but the right allocation will depend on individual circumstances.

You cannot control when the market will crash. But you can decide, before retirement, whether a market fall will force you to sell your long-term investments—or whether you have enough of a buffer to stay invested until conditions improve.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, tax or retirement-planning advice. Asset allocation and withdrawal strategies, including the 80:20 equity-debt approach, may not be suitable for every investor. Actual returns, market conditions, inflation and individual financial needs can vary. Investors should assess their own risk profile, goals, cash-flow requirements and investment horizon, and consult a qualified financial adviser before making investment decisions.

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