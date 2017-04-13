The Modi effect! Jim Rogers says ‘I am amazed, shocked and stunned on GST’; now wants to enter India again

But now his notions have changed. Rogers lauded the Modi government’s ability to turn around things and markets producing record rally.

In 2015 Commodities Guru Jim Rogers exited his India investments after giving up on Narendra Modi, saying that the Prime Minister has failed to meet the investors expectations. But now his notions have changed. Rogers has lauded the Modi government’s ability to turn around things and markets producing record rally.

“Mr. Modi ran a successful state. He campaigned for two years, saying he knew what to do. He has been there 15 months, yet little has happened,” he had said in 2015, upon deciding to sell his India assets. However, with the recent rally in the equities markets, Rogers seems to be keen to enter into India again. “If Modi continues doing stuff like GST, then not just me, everybody has to pay a lot more attention to India,” he said in an interview to LiveMint. He also lauded Modi for passing the crucial GST. “On GST, I am amazed, shocked and stunned,” he told the publication.

The biggest tax reform since Independence, GST has been in the works for more than a decade. It will transform the $2 trillion economy and market of 1.3 billion people into a single economic zone with a single national sales tax. GST will subsume central taxes like excise duty which is levied on manufacturing and service tax as well as state taxes like VAT that is chargeable on sale. Sources said Adhia informed the meeting of the four-slab rate structure of 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent finalized by the GST Council. He explained how the fitment of different goods and services in these slabs is being done to keep their impact on consumers as well as exchequer neutral.

Meanwhile, earlier today, President Pranab Mukherjee approved four supporting legislations related to GST. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley along with his ministry officials presented a blueprint to the Council of Ministers for launch of the path-breaking GST from July 1 to transform the Indian economy. Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia made a detailed presentation to the Council — the supreme executive organ headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi — on how the Goods and Services Tax (GST) will be implemented and the challenges before it is rolled out.