From the plane you board to the oil you cook with, Jefferies is betting on several sectors this earnings season. The global investment bank has picked companies that touch everyday life, from insurance and airports to electricity and packaged food. Jefferies kept its ‘Buy’ ratings on a list of companies with upside potential ranging from 40% to 66%.

What could drive these stocks higher, and what should investors watch? Here’s what you need to know –

Company Target Price Upside Max Financial Services Rs 2,050 66% Adani Enterprises Rs 3,830 54% JSW Energy Rs 720 54% GMR Airports Rs 135 51% AWL Agri Business Rs 260 50% Star Health Rs 730 40%

Jefferies on Max Financial Services: Can growth pick up?

Jefferies has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on Max Financial Services with a target price of Rs 2,050, indicating an upside potential of 66%.

According to the global investment bank Jefferies report, the September 2026 quarter’s value of new business (VNB) was in line with estimates. Higher margins offset slower annualised premium equivalent (APE) growth.

Jefferies believes concerns about the expense-to-management ratio are overstated and expects a new commission structure, goods and services tax adjustments, and cost savings to reduce the ratio by 7-10 percentage points.

Jefferies also sees potential for faster business growth through Axis Bank, where Max Financial has a 65-70% share of insurance sales through the bank.

It expects annualised premium equivalent growth to improve in the March 2027 quarter as the comparison base becomes more favourable and new products contribute.

Jefferies values the company at 11 times its estimated December 2028 value of new business.

Jefferies on Adani Enterprises: Can new businesses sustain growth?

Jefferies has a ‘Buy’ rating on Adani Enterprises with a target price of Rs 3,830, implying an upside potential of 54%.

The company’s Q2 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) exceeded estimates, supported by airports, copper and other businesses.

According to the report, quarterly EBITDA reached Rs 6,320 crore against its estimate of Rs 56 crore.

Airport earnings increased 55% year-on-year despite weaker passenger traffic, while the copper business benefited from higher capacity utilisation and by-product prices. Its data centre business also expanded, with contracted capacity crossing 1.2 gigawatts (GW).

Jefferies has raised its financial year 2027 EBITDA estimate by around 4%, mainly due to strength in copper. Further data centre expansion and airport operations remain important factors in its outlook.

Jefferies on JSW Energy: Will capacity additions translate into earnings?

Jefferies has retained its ‘Buy’ rating on JSW Energy with a target price of Rs 720, indicating a potential upside of 54%.

According to the report, Q2FY27 EBITDA was 10% above estimates, helped by higher power generation, better merchant sales and normalisation of operations at the KSK power plant.

The global investment bank expects EBITDA growth of 41% year-on-year in the second half of financial year 2027. It also expects the company to add 2-3.5 GW of renewable energy capacity annually between FY27-30.

However, execution delays and aggressive bidding for projects remain key risks to this outlook.

Jefferies on GMR Airports: Can non-aeronautical income offset slower traffic?

Jefferies has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on GMR Airports with a target price of Rs 135, implying an upside potential of 51%.

The company reported Q2FY27 EBITDA of Rs 1,480 crore, slightly above the brokerage’s estimate of Rs 1,400 crore. Passenger growth at its Indian airports remained muted, with traffic declining at Hyderabad and Goa.

However, revenue from non-aeronautical activities, such as retail, food and other airport services, increased 15% per passenger year-on-year.

Jefferies sees these revenue streams as an important support for airport earnings, although net debt of Rs 34,000 crore remains a factor investors need to monitor.

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Jefferies on AWL Agri Business: Can food products improve profitability?

Jefferies has a ‘Buy’ rating on AWL Agri Business with a target price of Rs 260, indicating an upside potential of 50%.

The Q2FY27 revenue of the company rose 26% year-on-year, while earnings growth lagged expectations. The food and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business remained a key contributor, with revenue and volumes increasing 32% and 28%, respectively.

Jefferies expects lower import duties and festive demand to support edible oil sales. Expansion in food products, distribution and exports could also improve the company’s earnings mix. Jefferies estimates revenue and earnings per share (EPS) compound annual growth rates of 10% and 12%, respectively, between FY26 and FY29.

Jefferies on Star Health: Is the market underestimating its recovery?

Jefferies has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on Star Health with a target price of Rs 730, implying an upside potential of 40%.

Jefferies believes concerns about slower gross written premium (GWP) growth and the sustainability of improving claims ratios may be overstated. It expects GWP growth of around 15% in the second half of FY27 and projects an improvement in the loss ratio over the next two years.

Jefferies expects earnings per share, excluding mark-to-market gains and losses, to grow at a compound annual rate of 23% between FY27-29. It sees growth in new sales, better claims management and operating efficiencies as potential drivers.

However, the pace of premium growth and the company’s ability to sustain lower claims costs will remain important to the investment case.

What investors need to watch

Execution, demand, competition, debt and valuation risks vary across these six companies. While improving earnings, capacity expansion and stronger operating performance could support their valuations, the investment case for each company depends on whether these expectations translate into sustained growth.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.