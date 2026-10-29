Several well-known companies have announced their results for the second quarter (Q2), the three months ending in September, and these names are likely to be on traders’ screens when the market opens on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Here’s a list of stocks that are likely to be in focus on October 30 trading session –

Trent: Revenue rises 22.5%, chairman transition announced

Trent is likely to be in focus on October 30 after reporting its second-quarter results and announcing a change in leadership. The Tata Group retailer reported a 22.5% year-on-year rise in revenue in Q2FY27, while Q2 net profit grew at a slower pace.

Revenue increased to Rs 5,788 crore in the September quarter from Rs 4,724 crore a year earlier. Net profit rose 8.6% to Rs 490 crore from Rs 451 crore.

Q2 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 29.6% to Rs 1,054 crore from Rs 813 crore. The EBITDA margin, which measures operating earnings as a share of revenue, improved to 18.2% from 17% a year ago.

Separately, the company announced that Noel Tata will retire as Trent’s chairman on November 11, 2026, as he turns 70. He will become chairman emeritus from November 12. Bahram Vakil will take over as chairman from the same date.

ALSO READ Noel Tata to retire as Chairman of Trent, Bahram Vakil to succeed him

IndiGo: Net loss narrows YoY despite higher expenses

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, is likely to be in focus after reporting a narrower net loss for the September quarter, even as revenue recorded strong growth.

The airline reported a net loss of Rs 1,879 crore, compared with a loss of Rs 2,581.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue rose 25.9% to Rs 23,364 crore from Rs 18,555.3 crore.

Suzlon Energy: Q2 profit falls 69.2% despite revenue growth

Suzlon Energy is likely to remain on investors’ radar after reporting a sharp decline in net profit despite higher revenue in the September quarter.

The renewable energy company’s Q2FY27 net profit fell 69.2% year on year to Rs 394 crore from Rs 1,279.4 crore. Revenue, however, increased 26% to Rs 4,869 crore from Rs 3,865 crore.

The Q2 EBITDA declined marginally by 0.4% to Rs 713 crore from Rs 716 crore. The EBITDA margin contracted to 14.7% from 18.7% a year ago.

Blue Star: Profit grows 25.5%, margins contract

Blue Star is likely to be in focus after reporting double-digit growth in revenue and net profit for the September quarter, although its operating margin declined year on year.

The air-conditioning and commercial refrigeration company reported a 25.5% rise in Q2 net profit at Rs 123.9 crore from Rs 98.7 crore. Q2FY27 revenue increased 21% to Rs 2,931 crore from Rs 2,422 crore.

EBITDA rose 10.4% to Rs 202 crore from Rs 183 crore. However, the EBITDA margin narrowed to 6.9% from 7.6%.

Vedanta Oil and Gas: Q2 profit falls 21% sequentially, EBITDA rises

Vedanta Oil and Gas is likely to be in focus after reporting a sequential decline in net profit and revenue, alongside a sharp increase in EBITDA in the September quarter.

Net profit fell 21% quarter on quarter to Rs 746 crore from Rs 944 crore. Revenue declined 0.8% to Rs 2,488 crore from Rs 2,507 crore.

In contrast, EBITDA rose 66% to Rs 1,351 crore from Rs 814 crore. The EBITDA margin expanded to 54.3% from 32.5%.

Indian Energy Exchange: Profit rises 12.9%

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) is likely to be in focus after reporting higher revenue and net profit for the September quarter, while its operating margin declined.

The Net profit increased 12.9% year on year to Rs 139.2 crore in Q2FY27 from Rs 123.3 crore in same quarter last fiscal. The Q2 Revenue rose 8.5% to Rs 167 crore from Rs 153.9 crore.

Q2 EBITDA increased 5.8% to Rs 141.2 crore from Rs 133.4 crore. However, the EBITDA margin declined to 84.6% from 86.7%.

MTAR Technologies: Q2 profit rises 20%, operating margin weakens

MTAR Technologies is likely to be in focus after reporting higher profit and revenue on a sequential basis, even as operating earnings and margins declined.

The precision engineering company reported a 20% increase in Q2FY27 net profit to Rs 60 crore from Rs 50 crore in the previous quarter. Q2 Revenue rose 12.7% to Rs 407 crore from Rs 361 crore.

However, the Q2 EBITDA fell 8.3% to Rs 99 crore from Rs 108 crore. The EBITDA margin narrowed to 24.3% from 29.9%.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.