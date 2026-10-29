What if the biggest bottleneck in the world’s power supply is a giant metal box most people have never seen? Meet the transformer. Global investment bank Jefferies recently spoke to an industry expert about it, and the findings could matter for Indian stock investors.

The global investment bank has assessed transformer demand in the United States and other global markets with the help of an industry expert. It remains positive on Siemens Energy India and Hitachi Energy India, citing domestic demand and potential export opportunities.

But how much upside does it see, and what could drive these stocks?

Siemens Energy vs Hitachi Energy: Jefferies price target and growth projection

Jefferies has a ‘Buy’ rating on Siemens Energy India, with a target price of Rs 4,800, indicating an upside potential of 70%. Hitachi Energy India also has a ‘Buy’ rating, with a target price of Rs 45,790 and potential upside of 61%.

The brokerage has a more cautious view on CG Power and Industrial Solutions, assigning it a ‘Hold’ rating with a target price of Rs 855 and upside potential of 2%. GE Vernova T&D India also has a ‘Hold’ rating, with a target price of Rs 4,850, implying an upside of 18%.

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According to Jefferies, Siemens Energy India and Hitachi Energy India could see medium-term earnings per share (EPS) compound annual growth of more than 40%, supported by improved margins as higher business volumes spread operating costs across more sales.

Why is transformer demand rising in the US?

This is not limited to artificial intelligence (AI) and data centres. Ageing electricity grids in the United States also need replacement equipment, creating demand from utilities.

Mayur Shah, from the sales and marketing team at Virginia Transformer Corp, told Jefferies that large transformers can last up to 60 years. The need to replace ageing equipment and upgrade grids is supporting demand, alongside new thermal power plants.

According to the report, US transformer demand is growing at an annual rate of 4-6%, compared with largely flat growth in earlier years.

Jefferies believes the impact may be temporary. Water requirements have held up some projects, but alternative cooling systems and more remote locations could help address these concerns. Rising AI usage and investment commitments by large US companies could continue to support electricity demand.

Supply shortages give manufacturers pricing power

Manufacturers are struggling with shortages of copper, bushings and other raw materials. These constraints are contributing to delivery delays and higher costs.

However, buyers are absorbing increases in commodity and logistics costs, according to the industry expert cited in the report. Manufacturers are also charging higher fees for design changes.

The lead times underline the supply-demand imbalance. According to Jefferies, Siemens Energy has delivery lead times of four to five years, while Hitachi Energy has lead times of three to four years. The industry is expanding capacity by 20-25%, but Jefferies expects demand to remain strong over the next five to seven years.

Can Indian manufacturers win more export orders?

The shift away from Chinese equipment could create an opening for alternative suppliers. Concerns about quality, after-sales service and electricity grid security are influencing purchasing decisions in the US.

Jefferies highlighted CG Power’s transformer order from Tallgrass in the US for a data centre as an exception. It suggests that export logistics, rather than a lack of acceptance of Indian products, could partly explain the limited orders.

The global investment bank also flags potential margin pressure for GE Vernova T&D India if exports account for a smaller share of revenue, and for CG Power if its industrial business faces weaker margins.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.