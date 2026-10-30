A Karnataka woman who paid for her own surgery after her health insurer rejected her claim won Rs 1.56 lakh from the company. According to The Indian Express news report, the Udupi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission held that the insurer failed to prove its allegation that her condition was pre-existing and had been concealed when the policy was bought.

The commission directed the insurer to reimburse Rs 1,26,441 in hospital expenses, along with compensation and litigation costs, totaling about Rs 1.56 lakh. It said the claim could not be rejected “based solely” on a medical-history entry when the insurer had not produced sufficient evidence to establish non-disclosure.

The woman was admitted to a Udupi hospital on January 9 and underwent a laparoscopic-assisted vaginal hysterectomy with bilateral salpingo-oophorectomy the next day. She was discharged on January 13, but her insurer rejected the reimbursement claim on February 10, saying she had not disclosed a pre-existing medical condition.

According to the complaint, her husband had taken a group health insurance policy through a private bank in August 2023. The policy carried a sum insured of Rs 5 lakh and was later renewed. Despite this cover, the woman said she had to arrange the hospital bill herself and then pursue the insurer for reimbursement.

Why the claim was rejected

The insurance company argued that medical records showed the woman had experienced heavy menstrual bleeding for three to four years before the policy was issued. It said this amounted to a pre-existing illness that she should have disclosed, making the claim inadmissible under the policy’s pre-existing disease exclusion.

The insurer also pointed to a record of a previous lipoma excision while defending its decision. The woman contested the rejection and approached the consumer commission, seeking reimbursement of Rs 1,26,441, Rs 1 lakh for mental agony and inconvenience and litigation costs.

What the commission found

The Indian Express report added that the commission examined the discharge summary, consultation sheets and other hospital records. It found that the discharge summary recorded heavy menstrual bleeding for about one-and-a-half years, while later records referred to a transvaginal sonography conducted on July 8, 2024, which showed multiple fibroids.

The commission said the insurer had relied mainly on one earlier consultation entry that mentioned heavy bleeding with clots for three to four years. It held that this entry alone could not be treated as conclusive proof of a pre-existing disease, especially when the discharge summary and later records indicated a different duration.

More importantly, the insurer did not produce the insurance proposal form. Without it, the commission said, the company could not show what medical-history questions were asked or what answers the woman had given, and therefore could not establish suppression or non-disclosure of material facts.

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The commission’s order

“The complainant, after undergoing hospitalisation and surgery, was compelled to arrange funds herself and thereafter pursue the insurer for reimbursement,” the commission said. “In the circumstances, an award of reasonable compensation for mental agony and inconvenience is justified. Therefore, the rejection based solely upon the said history cannot be sustained.”

The commission concluded that the insurer had not established that the pre-existing disease exclusion justified rejecting the claim. It also considered the policy period and the timing of hospitalisation while assessing the insurer’s defence.

The bank branch, through which the group policy had been obtained, was not held liable. The commission found no specific evidence of deficiency in service by the bank.

What it means for policyholders

The ruling makes clear that an insurer cannot simply label an illness “pre-existing” and reject a claim. It must produce reliable evidence—such as the proposal form, clear medical records, and proof that the customer concealed a material fact—before invoking the exclusion.

For consumers, the case underlines the importance of preserving the policy document, proposal form, medical records, claim correspondence and the insurer’s rejection letter. If a claim is unfairly denied, a complaint can be filed before the appropriate consumer commission.

Consumers can also seek help through the National Consumer Helpline at 1915, which accepts grievances from across India in 17 languages, or through state-level consumer helplines; Karnataka’s helpline number is 1800-425-9339.